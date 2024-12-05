PHOTOS: Highlights from the Leadership, Entrepreneurship, & Technology Summit 2024

University students and young leaders from across the country gathered at Strathmore University from November 27 to November 29 for the Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Technology Summit (LETS) 2024.



The three-day event provided a platform to engage in thought-provoking discussions and provided an opportunity to network with industry leaders and changemakers.



Through keynote speeches and interactive sessions, the summit inspired participants to take charge of Africa’s future by embracing ethical leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and technological innovation.

Day one: Leadership and governance

The opening day centred on fostering ethical leadership and governance frameworks essential for Africa’s transformation.

Debate competition University students showcased exceptional intellect and innovative ideas as they debated governance challenges and youth inclusion in leadership. Their proposals highlighted the energy and vision of Africa’s next generation.

Insights from thought leaders

Dennis Nthumbi emphasised the power of value-driven leadership, urging young people to shape policies and adopt ethical practices for a brighter future.

Catherine Musakali, a governance expert, shared her experience with Kenya’s Mwongozo Code and advocated for gender inclusion in leadership.

Robert Burale inspired participants to change Africa’s narrative by embracing integrity and boldness in leadership.

A Panel Discussion, moderated by Brian Kithinji, featured leaders including Bina Maseno, Joe Luchiri, Tali Israel, and Eugine Okanda. They shared practical strategies to overcome governance challenges and build a sustainable future.

Day two: Entrepreneurship and technology

The second day was a hands-on exploration of financial empowerment and technological innovation, equipping participants with the tools to lead in Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Amos Ngahu delivered a compelling ‘Big Money Mindset’ workshop, offering practical advice on budgeting and investments tailored for African youth.

Brian Nyambego led a session on personal branding, empowering attendees to define and communicate their unique value in competitive spaces

Rina Hicks captivated the audience with her expertise on financial literacy, sharing actionable strategies for wealth creation through smart investments.

Hannah Githuki encouraged participants to embrace visionary thinking and resilience, guiding them through a Vision Board exercise to map personal and professional aspirations.

Sam Gichuru energised the room with insights on using technology to solve Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Youth participants pitched innovative solutions for water, clean energy, agriculture, and sanitation, showcasing the continent's potential for global impact.

Day three: Vision and legacy

The final day brought the summit full circle, focusing on building lasting legacies and fostering Africa's creative economy.

Keynotes and panels

Dr. Wale Akinyemi urged attendees to embrace creative thinking and pragmatism to create impactful legacies, emphasising research and bold ideas as essential tools for progress.

The Creative Economy Panel featured prominent voices, including:

Phil Director, who championed the creation of a self-sustaining African creative ecosystem.

Pinky Ghelani, who warned against over-reliance on AI, emphasising the authenticity of human creativity.

Slim Shaka, who called for authentic African storytelling to reshape global narratives.

Kevin Kimani, who urged young creatives to build resilient and scalable business models.

Strategic presentation

The co-founders of the Itanya Youth Network, Kevin Kimani and Daphne Kimani, unveiled a 5-Year Strategic Plan aimed at empowering 20,000 youth leaders by 2029 through leadership training, advocacy, and innovation hubs.

As the summit drew to a close, participants were encouraged to actively engage with youth-led initiatives by mentoring and investing in innovative projects that address pressing societal challenges.