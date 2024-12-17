Alma Mutheu reaches breaking point after 2 years of 'providing' for her man

Kenyan content creator Alma Mutheu has recently opened up about the financial strain in her relationship with her boyfriend, Gift, putting him on the spot for not contributing enough financially.

The revelation came during a conversation with media personality Obinna, leaving fans shocked and divided on the couple’s relationship dynamics.

Alma and Gift have been together for two years, during which they have often shared photos and videos portraying a happy and enviable relationship. For many fans, the couple became the ultimate "couple goals," showcasing sweet moments of love and companionship.

However, as the saying goes, 'Not all that glitters is gold. Behind the scenes, Alma and Gift’s relationship has faced struggles that their followers were unaware of—particularly around financial responsibilities.

Gift - Alma overreacts

During their conversation with Obinna, the couple revealed the things they don’t like about each other and areas where they wish to see changes.

The discussion began when Gift brought up a seemingly small incident that had bothered him: Alma failed to post a heartfelt message for him on his birthday and instead wrote a short “HBD.”

While Gift brushed it off, saying he was okay with it, he did admit that he wished Alma would change how she overreacts to situations.

Alma Mutheu - I'm tired of footing all bills for my boyfriend

In her defence, Alma took the opportunity to share a shocking truth that fans had not seen coming. The digital creator disclosed that she has been the primary provider in their relationship, often footing most of the bills while Gift contributes 'sometimes'.

Alma revealed that Gift occasionally pays for small expenses such as food and tokens, but for the most part, she has been the one managing major bills, including rent and fuelling the car.

She admitted that while she initially accepted the situation out of love, it has reached a point where she feels exhausted.

It gets to a point where as a woman, you get tired of doing everything. It’s fine because not everyone is always financially able, but you can’t stay with someone for years and still find yourself providing almost everything.

She further shared that when they met, Gift had a job while she was already established as an influencer. At the time, Alma felt that love would see them through the challenges.

“Love wins all the time,” she said. “So, I thought we could do this. But eventually, I realised I have needs. As a woman, you also want to feel like this is your man, someone who takes care of you.”

Growing arguments frustration

Alma confessed that the second year of their relationship became increasingly difficult. Financial issues led to frequent arguments, leaving her questioning why she was still paying rent and managing the bulk of their expenses.

Tukipatana na Gift alikuwa anawork tu somewhere and I was an infleuncer. You know love wins all the time. So I was like it's fine. We can do this. But unakuja unapata I have needs and you also want to feel like this is my man, he takes care of me and all that. Kitambo I was like I love this man and so many people I met told me to leave him alone but I held on beacsue I loved him. I gave him time atafute, which bado anatafuta. So the second year unapata tukaanza kuwa na so many issues na arguments coz am like mbona bado ninalipa rent, why am I still fueling the car, and tis and that... We had so many arguments because of financial issues.

Despite her frustrations, Alma was quick to clarify that Gift is not a bad person. She described him as someone who can work hard when motivated but noted that his contributions are inconsistent.

Simcomplain na sisiemi Gift ni mtu mbaya. Gift ni mtuma aneza jitume akiskumwa. He buys food sometimes.

Gift's perspective

Gift, on the other hand, had a slightly different take on their relationship. He insisted that they do not live together permanently, claiming that their work arrangements often result in them spending a lot of time together.

“I haven’t moved in with Alma,” Gift said. “We spend a lot of time together, and the nature of our jobs makes it happen that way.”

However, Alma countered this statement, revealing that Gift spends most nights at her house, where his clothes are also kept.

She admitted that she has asked Gift to give her space on several occasions so they can reflect on their relationship and better understand each other. However, Gift has yet to grant her request.

When asked what he loves most about Alma, Gift praised her unwavering support. Interestingly, when asked about Alma’s weakness, Gift said he didn’t know, while Alma also struggled to identify his strengths.

Fans’ reactions

Obinna, who hosted the candid discussion, stepped in to offer advice to the couple. He urged them to take time to think about themselves as individuals and figure out what they truly want from the relationship.

Importantly, he advised them not to have a baby at this stage, as it would add unnecessary pressure to their already strained relationship.

Fans also took to social media to share their opinions, and reactions were mixed. A section of fans criticised Alma, saying she was too demanding and putting excessive pressure on Gift. Others, however, sided with Alma, suggesting that Gift is too comfortable and not making enough effort to match her contributions.