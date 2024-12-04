Assault, drama, or setup? Sarah Kabu’s response to viral CCTV assault video

Bonfire Adventures MD Sarah Kabu has responded to viral allegations of assault after CCTV footage surfaced online, showing an individual believed and holding a knife forcefully ejecting a woman from her house.



The footage, dated 09/07/2024, quickly went viral, sparking public outcry, with many speculating that the woman in the video was Kabu’s house help.

Kabu responds to allegations

In a video posted on social media, Kabu addressed the claims, stating that the woman in the video was not her house help, and accused those behind the allegations of launching a smear campaign against her.

She also hinted at revealing the true identity of her house help, inviting her followers to stay tuned for more updates.

The viral video gained significant attention, with Kabu sharing that it was the reason she had to come home early.

Today, I had to come home early because I was trending on Twitter. I understand someone is claiming to be my house girl and alleging assault. I want to set the record straight—this is my home, and that woman is not my house girl. This is a smear campaign, and I won’t hide behind the keyboard. Stay tuned because I will introduce my real house girls to you.

The rising issue of violence against women

The incident comes at a time when cases of violence against women are on the rise in Kenya. Femicide, the killing of women due to their gender, has become a growing concern.