Digital content creator and brand influencer Azziad Nasenya is living some of the best moments of her life London.

The media personality was among the guests who graced the world celebration of the release of the film 'Wicked' where she met notable names in the entertainment industry, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Azziad immortalised the memories in photos and videos which she shared on her social media platforms.

She carried her followers on social media along with her in every step of the adventure, sharing some highlights of her stay in London and counting her blessings.

"Y'all better stick around coz there is more to come," Azziad promised while sharing snippets of her adventures in London.

The content creator who commands an enviable following on social media revealed to her followers that she would be gracing the premier.

"I'm getting ready to go to the London Wicked premier, ah somebody scream. So i just woke up, I ordered room service, I wanna have breakfast, as I just lay my hair to set, and I'm going to be doing my own makeup," Azziad shared on her TikTok account.

Azziad steps out in style in London

She dressed for the event, donning a stylish pink body con one shoulder dress for the first appearance, with her makeup on point.

The brand influencer revealed that she had yet another stylish dress for the Premier that she would change into.

"So going to change later on," she quipped.

Excitement after meeting Ariana Grande

She sparked excitement on her socials as she shared her experience rubbing shoulders with global icons at the event.

"Eei!! You casually met Ariana Grande tu hivyo 😃😃😃 sisi wengine tunaeza meet tu Hariana Gradis 🤣🤣 Keep being blessed ☺️🙌🏾" Morgan Adrian reacted to news of Azziad meeting Ariana Grande.

The actress responded in the affirmative, counting the meeting as one of the many blessings in her life.

"Yessss😁🥰🥰🥰 andd Ameeennnn❤️🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️" Azziad wrote.