Back together? Fans react to Sarah’s unexpected video with Simon Kabu

Bonfire Adventures managing director Sarah Mtalii, formerly known as Sarah Kabu, has sparked widespread reactions online after recent developments in her personal life.

Her ongoing drama with estranged husband Simon Kabu has left Kenyans pledging to steer clear of marital affairs, as their story continues to take unexpected turns.

Sarah's marriage drama

Sarah recently made headlines after revealing that she had moved out of her matrimonial home. This revelation followed the emergence of CCTV footage showing Sarah in a heated altercation with another woman.

The incident raised questions about the identity of the woman in the footage. Sarah publicly challenged Simon to disclose the woman’s identity, which he later confirmed to be their nanny.

The TBT video that left fans talking

Amid the ongoing drama, Sarah surprised Kenyans by sharing a throwback video featuring Simon Kabu. The clip showed Sarah lying on a bed while Simon, seated at an office table, appeared to be reviewing documents.

Sarah panned the camera around the room while lip-synching to a catchy tune. The video left fans speculating whether it was old footage or a subtle hint about their relationship status.

Some followers declared they would no longer interfere in marital affairs, while others viewed the video as a sign of unresolved emotions.

“Let the slay queens of Thindigua Spa take over the palace,” Sarah captioned the video, fuelling further curiosity and debate.

And while some fans expressed concern over her mental well-being, urging her to take a step back from social media, others found the drama entertaining.

Public affair

Sarah and Simon Kabu’s public marital woes have often played out on social media, drawing mixed reactions from Kenyans. The couple, known for their thriving travel business, has faced various challenges in their relationship over the years.

As Sarah embraces her new identity as Sarah Mtalii, fans and critics alike will undoubtedly keep a close eye on her next moves.