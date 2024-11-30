Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko teamed up with digital content creator and brand influencer Yvette Obura to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

The two parents beamed with pride as Mueni Bahati turned 9 years old and took to social media to share photos and birthday wishes.

Bahati shared several photos of his daughter celebrating her birthday and noted that he is getting, accompanying the photos with a well-crafted birthday message in which he wished her a happy birthday, urging fans and followers on social media to join him in celebrating Mueni’s birthday.

Loooook at Youuuuuuu 😍 You are now a Biiiiiiig Girl 💖 My Daughter @Mueni_Bahati I cant believe you have Turned 9 today ; I just realised I am getting Old 🫣 Happy Birthday Princess I thank God for bringing you into my Life! Bahati wrote.

Bahati dedicates Bible verse to daughter Mueni on her 9th birthday

Leaning on his Christian faith, the Abebo hitmaker spoke words of blessings upon his nine-year-old daughter, dedicating a Bible verse to Mueni on her 9th birthday.

And as you Celebrate this 9th Birthday may Gods face shine upon you; May His Favour and Faithfulness follow you all the days of your Life. (Psalms 91:16) … “With Long Life may God Satisfy you and Show you His Salvation” 🙏 FAM HELP ME WISH MY DAUGHTER @MUENI_BAHATI A HAPPY BIRTHDAY ‼️

Yvette also joined in the celebrations, recounting how the last nine years have been a blessing raising Mueni.

29:11:2015 I brought life into this world and She was named Yvanna Mueni Bahati.9 years later we are here. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter! Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of my life. You fill our world with so much love, laughter, and pride.

Yvette Obura speaks blessings upon daughter Mueni

She assured Mueni of their endless support at every step of the way and celebrated the incredible person that she is while professing her love for Mueni.

We are so blessed to call you ours, and we will always be here cheering you on every step of the way. Here's to celebrating the incredible person you are and the bright future ahead. We love you more than words can say.

May the good Lord protect you, guide you and always watch over you, May His face always shine upon you and May His finger of blessings never departure from you.