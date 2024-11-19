Oga Obinna's message amidst fall-out reports with Dem Wa Facebook

Media personalities Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook may have a strained relationship.

Media personality Oga Obinna and content creator Dem Wa Facebook may not be on good terms, judging by their recent social media posts.

The duo, known for their popular collaborations, has sparked speculation about a potential fallout.

Missed birthday sparks speculation

The rumours of a strained relationship began circulating after Oga Obinna missed Dem Wa Facebook’s birthday party.

Although Dem Wa Facebook didn’t call him out directly, she posted a video with a cryptic message about managing expectations.

“Kuna wenye nilialika hawakuja... Lakini with or without them tulifanya tu event vizuri (There are those I invited who didn’t come... But with or without them, we still had a good event),” the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 winner said.

She added advice for those planning events, warning them not to rely too heavily on VIP guests, as they might disappoint.

Fans were quick to assume the message was directed at Oga Obinna, given his absence from her celebration.

Obinna’s cryptic message

Shortly after Dem Wa Facebook’s post, Oga Obinna shared his own cryptic message, leaving fans guessing about its meaning.

“Do you know why a ship sinks? It’s not because of the water around it. It’s because of the water that gets inside it. Yeah. If you know, you know,” he said.

Although Obinna didn’t name anyone, fans interpreted his words as a veiled response to Dem Wa Facebook’s video.

How their journey began

In an interview with Martin Dean, Oga Obinna shared how his partnership with Dem Wa Facebook started. After hosting her on his show, he saw great potential in her and decided to create a long-term collaboration.

Initially, Obinna considered pairing her with another content creator, Cassypool. However, when Cassypool failed to commit to the project, Obinna decided to work exclusively with Dem Wa Facebook on 'The Weekly Show'.

Since then, Dem Wa Facebook has become the standout face of their collaborations due to her relatability and popularity among fans.

Criticism and challenges

Their partnership hasn’t been without its challenges. Obinna revealed that some people discouraged Dem Wa Facebook from working with him, claiming it wouldn’t benefit her career.

“Kuna watu walianza kuongea mbaya... They started telling her to stop walking with me coz nimeisha (Some people began speaking negatively, saying I’m no longer relevant),” he said.

Obinna also addressed accusations that he was exploiting Dem Wa Facebook. However, her manager and Dem Wa Facebook herself decided to stick with the partnership, recognising the opportunities Obinna had provided.

Where is 'The Weekly Show'?

Fans have noticed that 'The Weekly Show', where the duo discussed current affairs and celebrity news, hasn’t been airing regularly.

This has further fueled speculation about the state of their professional and personal relationship.

Neither Obinna nor Dem Wa Facebook has publicly addressed the future of the show or their current situation.

