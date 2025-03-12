Dalmas Shawn's take on reality of influencing & what Gen Z creators must unlearn

Social media influencer and digital content creator Dalmas Shawn is determined to carve out a unique path in the influencer industry.



In a conversation with Lynn Ngugi on the Lynn Ngugi Show, Shawn opened up about the evolving influencer space, the pitfalls of short-term trends, and the crucial mindset shifts Gen Z creators need to embrace for longevity.

Dalmas Shawn has worked with brands for nearly three years, witnessing first-hand how influencer marketing operates. He acknowledges that while influencing involves promoting products, a long-term approach is essential for sustainability.

We are influencing people to buy the products so that they sell more, right? But over the years—I'm about to clock in three years working with a brand—it’s been spectacular.



If there’s a space where I felt nurtured, seen, heard, and appreciated, it’s through working with a brand that values me.

Despite the lucrative nature of influencer marketing, Shawn insists that rushing into multiple campaigns without strategy can be detrimental.



He advises fellow influencers to be selective about the brands they associate with, even if it means turning down big paychecks.

According to Shawn, the expectation for influencers to provide instant leads often pushes many to compromise their authenticity.



Some influencers, he notes, have been taken advantage of by brands, leading them to speak out about unpaid work and unrealistic demands.

The major lessons Gen Z influencers must learn according to Shawn Dalmas

For Gen Z creators aspiring to build long-term careers in content creation, Shawn emphasises the importance of authenticity over financial gain. He recalls instances where he turned down lucrative deals that did not align with his values.

I thank God I have never had to sell a story that’s not me. I once got an offer from a Kenyan-based brand to promote something completely unrelated to my lifestyle. I turned it down because it did not reflect who I am or what I represent.

His advice to upcoming influencers is simple, stay true to yourself.

It’s not always about the paycheck. If a deal forces you to pretend or mislead your audience, it’s not worth it.

Shawn also urges influencers to understand the industry beyond just social media. He highlights that those who see influencing as a long-term career must invest in personal branding, financial literacy, and strategic partnerships.

Why Dalmas Shawn rejects the 9-5 career path

While many see a 9-5 job as the ultimate form of stability, Shawn has a different perspective. He clarifies that he respects those who choose the corporate route but personally does not see himself in that space.

First of all, I respect people who do 9-5 jobs. I’m not telling anyone to quit their job because of my opinion. But personally, I do not want to do a 9-5.

His upbringing played a significant role in shaping his views.

I grew up with a mother who did not work a traditional 9-5 job. She worked from home for just a few hours a day and still earned a living. That shaped my mindset early on.

Shawn did attempt a 9-5 job during an internship at a law firm after high school, but the experience confirmed that it was not for him.

I tried a 9-5, but no. You mean to tell me that every day for 21 working days a month, people actually have meaningful work to do? I sat at my desk watching movies, waiting for time to pass. If I left early, I’d be fired, and if I came late, I’d be in trouble. That’s not for me.

One of his biggest concerns about the corporate world is the false sense of security it provides.

People say a 9-5 is secure, but is it really? You can get fired at any time. So is it security, or is it just comfort? Comfort in knowing that even if you do nothing, you’ll still get paid at the end of the month?