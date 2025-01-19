After three years of Zuchu gracing his life as a lover and making headlines, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has opened up on their relationship with a surprising confession.

While attempting to wriggle his way into fellow Young, Famous & African guest Fantana’s heart, Diamond claimed that he was not romantically involved with Zuchu.

Fantana sought clarity on Diamond’s involvement with Zuchu, with the singer explaining that Zuchu is simply her artiste and taking it a step further to boast of the freedom he enjoys to have multiple women gracing his life at the same time.

"I don't know if she is your artiste or your girlfriend. What is it?" Fantana asked.

"She is my artiste. You mean Zuchu, right? She's my artiste," Diamond responded.

Diamond on relationship with Zuchu: It is a 'situationship'

In the Netflix show, Diamond downplayed his relationship with Zuchu which he described as a situationship.

I don't have a girlfriend anywhere. I can have three girls and treat them the same. That is why it’s difficult to call it a relationship, I just wanna call it 'having fun…Situationship.

Asked whether he is in a situationship with anyone from Tanzania, Diamond confirmed Zuchu’s place in his life saying "I'll be a liar to say no."

He further told South Africa's Nadia Nakai that he is dealing with different women at the same time and would not want to label them as relationships.

Zuchu-Diamond drama met with mixed reactions

The drama surrounding the Diamond and Zuchu has however been received with a pinch od salt amid speculation that it is all aimed at creating a buzz following Diamond’s appearance in the Netflix series.

Some who believe that the pair is in a relationship however are of the view that just as the leopard cannot change its spots, it is only a matter of time before Zuchu finds herself where those who preceded her in Diamond Platnumz’s life ended up in.