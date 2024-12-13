Fans worried as Jose Chameleone faces another health scare

Renowned Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone has been hospitalised, sparking concern across the music community and among his legion of fans.

The Leone Island Music Empire Boss was rushed to a medical facility on December 12 after suffering a sudden illness.

A video shared online captured the moment Chameleone, visibly unwell and showing signs of physical distress, was escorted into the hospital by his manager.

He was transported on a stretcher, his condition reigniting worries that have lingered since 2023, when the artist was bedridden for weeks due to serious health issues.

In 2023, Chameleone had been hospitalised in the United States while attending his son’s graduation.

At the time, his father, Gerald Mayanja, revealed that the celebrated artist had been battling recurring stomach complications.

Following weeks of treatment, he made a recovery and resumed his vibrant music career. However, this recent setback has left fans and well-wishers anxious about his health.

Statement from Chameleone’s team

Chameleone’s management team issued a statement to address growing concerns. They assured fans that the musician was receiving excellent medical care and expressed optimism about his recovery.

To all the Leone Island Music Empire fans and well-wishers, we understand that the news of Jose Chameleone's hospitalisation may have caused concern and worry. We want to assure you that Chameleone is receiving the best medical care and attention, and we are optimistic about his recovery.

The team also appealed for understanding and respect for the artist’s privacy during this challenging time.

We kindly request that you respect Chameleone's privacy and that of his family as they navigate this period. We will keep you updated on his condition and appreciate your continued support and prayers.

Fans show support

Chameleone’s fans and colleagues in the music industry have rallied behind him, flooding social media with messages of support, love, and prayers.

His team encouraged this outpouring of positive energy, emphasising the importance of unity during difficult times.

Chameleone has proven to be a resilient figure in the music industry, overcoming personal and health challenges while maintaining his status as a legendary performer.

Over the years, his music has transcended borders, making him a household name not just in Uganda but across East Africa and beyond.