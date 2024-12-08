Following the drama that played out at Furaha City Festival in which Bongo star Diamond Platnumz failed to perform, celebrities have weighed in on the events of the night with the concert organizers releasing a scathing statement in which they also apologised to revelers.

The statement left no doubt that an entitled and overbearing Diamond came up with demands that were simply regrettable and failed to demonstrate mutual respect and professionalism for other artistes.

The crowd stood its ground and demanded a performance from award-winning Kenyan singer Willy Paul despite resistance from Diamond Platnumz’s team, promting him to storm out of the venue and fail to perform.

Isaac Mwaura: Huu ndio uzalendo kamili

For government Spokesperson, it was a moment of patriotism with Kenyans standing up for one of their own.

Ahsanteni Wakenya kwa kusimama na mkenya mwenzetu mwanamziki @WillyPaul Huu ndio uzalendo kamili. #MimiNiMkenyaMzalendoJeWewe?

Willis Raburu: His demands proved regrettable and overbearing

For media personality and one of the event organisers of the Furaha City Festival, Willis Raburu, Diamond’s demands proved regrettable and overbearing and this saw the Bongo star fail to perform.

He recounted how they made every effort to accommodate Diamond’s demand, noting that while they respect Diamond Platnumz’s position as a top-tier artist, they also expect mutual professionalism and respect in such collaborations

We respect Diamond Platnumz’s position as a top-tier artist, but we also expect mutual professionalism and respect in such collaborations. Moving forward, we are committed to resolving these matters amicably and learning from this experience to ensure even greater success for future editions of Furaha City Festival.

We deeply regret to announce that Diamond Platnumz did not perform at the Furaha City Festival as scheduled. As organizers, we made every effort to accommodate him and his team, ensuring that all plans and contingencies were in place for a seamless experience. Despite our best efforts, his team behaviour and demands proved regrettable and unnecessarily overbearing

For Eric Omondi, yesterday’s events in which an overbearing Diamond Platnumz caused drama and ruined the night for revelers emphaise his efforts to have Kenyan artistes respected and paid as much as foreign artistes do.

Our demands were simple…Equal treatment: kenyan artist hawananga v.I.P tents backstage while wengine huwekewa white sofa sets, black tea, white tea, assorted foods, pombe brands zote, polisi, bouncers while a kenyan artists husimama kando ya stage ama nyuma ya tent.

Willy Paul, Khaligraph Jones save the day as Kenyans stars shine

It is Kenyan acts that saved the night in what would have been a complete disappointment for the revelers and organisers.

Willy Paul shrugged the chaos and brought his A-game with an electrifying performance that was the highlight of the nigh.

Khaligraph Jones left no doubt that he is one of the best rapper in the continent with yet another highlight of the nigh.

Mwalimu Churchill: “Willy, you Killed it. We love you. 2025!! Let’s do something. It’s about time. Claim hio position alafu uichape!! Nayo nayoo bro!!!