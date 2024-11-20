The sudden death of Kenyan content creator and actress Tabitha Gatwiri on October 3 left fans, family, and fellow creators in shock. At just 29 years old, the young actress, known for her role in 'The Real Househelps of Kawangware', was a bright star in the entertainment industry.

Gatwiri's death stirred widespread speculation. Nearly a week after her burial, new details have emerged, with a close family member shedding light on her health challenges and the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

The unfortunate accident

According to a report by TUKO, the source claimed that Gatwiri and her brother Brian were involved in a car accident while travelling from Meru to Nairobi earlier this year. The accident occurred in Sagana, where their vehicle rolled over and was completely written off.

Despite the severity of the crash however, neither Gatwiri nor her brother sought medical attention, assuming they were uninjured. According to the report, Gatwiri started experiencing symptoms resembling epilepsy, including severe falls and seizures months later. These episodes allegedly raised concerns about possible internal injuries from the accident.

Health challenges and sudden death

The source reported that one alarming incident occurred when Gatwiri fell hard in the presence of her mother, shocking everyone. Her sisters moved in with her to provide support. Tragically, on the day of her death, she was alone at home.

The report indicate she fell during a seizure, leading to a lack of oxygen to her brain. Gatwiri had also been consuming painkillers excessively, which may have contributed to her untimely death.

She was discovered lifeless with blood in her mouth and stiff hands. Although some speculated that Gatwiri had been poisoned, the close family source clarified that her death resulted from health complications linked to her accident and subsequent seizures.

What to know about late Tabitha Gatwiri

Born in Isiolo County, Gatwiri was the eldest of five siblings. She shared a strong bond with her brother, Brian, and was described by her mother as the family's source of happiness. Gatwiri was a rising star in Kenya’s entertainment industry. She gained fame for her role in 'The Real House Helps of Kawangware' and was celebrated for her talent and charisma.