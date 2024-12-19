I dress like a woman because I look good - Jony Hairdesigner

John Mukuna Mungai, famously known as Jony Hairdesigner, has opened up about his preference for wearing women’s clothing and how he has become one of Kenya’s most sought-after celebrity makeup artists and hair stylists.
Speaking at DJ Pierra Makena's recent event celebrating her 15 years in the entertainment industry, Jony shared insights about his journey, personal style, and what sets him apart in the beauty industry.
Jony reflected on their professional and personal relationship, which spans six years."I met Pierra in 2019 when she became my first celebrity client. Six years later, we’re still here, and she’s more than a client — she’s a sister to me," Jony said. "She’s humble, kind, and passionate about relationships, whether friendships or professional connections."
Why Jony cross-dresses
Jony boldly addressed his cross-dressing choices, explaining how they stem from a place of self-confidence and personal happiness.
Jony emphasised that his happiness takes priority over societal opinions.
I have to put myself first in everything. I wore a hair, a dress, heels and make up for the first time and saw that I looked good. And if I saw that then other people can also see I look good. Period!
If I can belive in myself, I don't care about other people's opinion. So long as am happy. This world is too short, I can't please everyone, or be pleased by everyone. So let me please myself.
What sets him apart as a stylist
Having worked with nearly 70% of Kenya’s top celebrities, Jony credits his success to his unique approach to client relationships.
Jony believes that understanding the needs of his clients beyond the surface is what keeps them coming back.
Am dealing with celebs. They have a million things to do... You have to understand that this is person who is dealing with a lot of people around them. so for me i give mental, emotional and physical support. Some of them I even dress them... It's all about the emotional intelligence of a service provider. As you work with clients, you have to offer this. It's part of the job
So I think People book me because am vines and inshallah and I agree.
How other men perceive Jony
When asked how other men perceive him, Jony confidently replied, "They take me as I am. If you already know I’m a man, deal with that information. If you want to proceed with the transaction, go ahead."
Jony’s unapologetic attitude has earned him respect among his peers and clients alike, allowing him to thrive in a competitive industry.
He began his career as a makeup artist and hair stylist on platforms like K24, Kameme TV, and Maisha Magic East’s Selina.
Over the years, he has built an impressive portfolio, working with Kenya’s biggest celebrities and earning a reputation as one of the most creative and reliable stylists in the industry.