Chameleone's son blames family for dad's illness, says he may have only 2 years to live

Renowned Ugandan musician Jose Chameleon is battling acute pancreatitis caused by prolonged alcohol consumption, his son Abba Marcus has revealed.

The Leone Island Music Empire founder was rushed to hospital on 12 December after experiencing a sudden illness, leaving fans and family concerned about his health.

Chameleone's son reveals his illness

Chameleone’s first-born son with ex-wife Daniella Atim, took to social media to share his father’s health struggles and call for support.

In a TikTok video, Marcus revealed that the singer’s condition is linked to years of alcohol addiction. He explained that this has not only caused the acute pancreatitis but also contributed to his father’s noticeable weight loss.

Marcus highlighted the toll alcohol addiction has taken on his father and their family. He expressed frustration with the public backlash directed at his mother, insisting that Daniella Atim should not be blamed for Chameleon's struggles.

My father struggles with alcohol addiction and has been for q while now. Hence the weight loss that people have been talking about... It completely disheartens me when I see the internet bashing my mother making her the cause of everything. Am here to tell you that is completely false. My mother has nothing to do with it.

Marcus blames grandparents for father's illness

Marcus also criticised his paternal grandparents and other family members, blaming them for failing to take responsibility for the issues affecting Chameleone and his late uncles. “The complete and utter irresponsibility of my father’s parents is part of the problem,” he stated.

The young man expressed disappointment in the lack of support from Chameleone’s siblings and parents, despite his father’s significant role in elevating the family’s reputation.

Never in my life have I ever seen unconcerned parents that are so careless about their children's well being. In this case am talking about my father's parents. So far I have already lost two uncles because of of compete irresponsibility I have ever seen from parents. Honestly i don't even want to be called their grandchild because I don't' want any association with them. Nobody would know who the Mayanjas were if it wasn’t for my father

He added that some of his father’s friends appear more interested in the financial benefits he offers than in his well-being.

According to Marcus, doctors treating Chameleon have issued a stark warning, cautioning that he may have only two years to live if he continues his current drinking habits. He stressed the urgency of his father seeking help and appealed to the family and fans to unite in supporting him.

“We need to work together to get my father the help that he needs,” Marcus pleaded, expressing a mix of anger and frustration. He called his father’s decisions selfish, saying they have far-reaching effects on the entire family.

I am very infuriated with my father because I feel like he makes selfish decisions. I have four siblings and he still needs o be alive to take care of them. He has been told time and time again that this is a habit that needs to slow down for him to have a long life... It pains me that he still chose to drink and ruin his pancreas despite knowing this.

What is Acute Pancreatitis?

Acute pancreatitis is a sudden and potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas, an essential organ located behind the stomach.

The pancreas plays a critical role in digestion and blood sugar regulation, producing enzymes that help break down food and hormones like insulin that manage glucose levels.

The condition occurs when digestive enzymes produced by the pancreas become active inside the organ instead of the small intestine, leading to irritation and inflammation.

This malfunction causes the pancreas to begin digesting its own tissues, resulting in severe pain and other symptoms.