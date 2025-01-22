Kimani Mbugua’s dad sends message to Kenyans as he re-admits son to rehab

Former TV presenter Kimani Mbugua has been readmitted to rehab just a month after his discharge.

This decision comes after a relapse that prompted his family and friends to step in and seek immediate help.

Kimani had shown significant improvement and was even set to begin working with Obinna TV in 2025. However, the recent turn of events has led his family to prioritise his recovery journey once more.

Father’s emotional message

Kimani’s father opened up about the challenging experience, expressing his unwavering support for his son despite the setbacks.



He revealed that Kimani’s erratic behaviour, including shouting from rooftops, indicated a need for urgent intervention.

“Tumefika hospitali vizuri sasa Kimani anaenda kuona daktari na mimi nikaenda kushughulika maneno ya SHA,” he shared, adding that they aim to stabilise Kimani and explore better treatment options.

He extended his gratitude to Governor Mike Sonko and Obinna TV for their assistance, acknowledging their role in ensuring Kimani’s safety.

Thank you so much Governor Sonko and Obinna TV, for now tumekuja afanyiwe first aid astabilise.

Plans for advanced treatment

Kimani’s father disclosed plans to explore treatment options outside the country to give his son the best chance at recovery. He called on well-wishers to support the family in this endeavour.

We are hoping tushikane pamoja hata ikiwezekana apelekwe out of the country apate even better treatment.

In a heartfelt statement, he also apologised for any shortcomings as a father while emphasising his unconditional love for Kimani.

For me, where I have gone wrong as a father, I say sorry. Kimani is my blood; I will never let him go. I will be happy if he gets well, and I will let him come and work for you.

Addressing public perception

Kimani’s father urged the public to understand that his son is unwell and cautioned against taking his social media posts at face value.

I want to tell people to understand that he is not okay and that whatever he shares online should not be taken seriously as he is not in his right state of mind.