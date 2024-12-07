Mammito shares details of her unborn baby’s father & marriage plans
Kenyan comedian Eunice Mammito has opened up on aspects of her life, including marriage plans, the man responsible for her pregnancy and why she has kept his identity under wraps.
The comedian was hosted by TV 47’s Betty Kyallo on Friday December 6 where she tickled Betty with her pregnancy journey and upcoming plans, including her show lined up for December 20.
I am very excited to be able to share this journey with my fans. I started doing standup when I was 18, so they have seen me grow and I've been talking about heartbreaks and Nairobi men. Now finally I have a different topic I can talk about, so I was really excited to be able to share this. This is a big thing that happened to me this year, and also like Maandamano was a big thing, so I thought combining those two, will be really nice and exciting
READ: Maandamano Baby: 5 times Mammito showed us how to rock maternity wear
Acknowledging the curiosity surrounding the man in her life, Mammito noted that he is not in the entertainment industry.
This one, no, he is not in the industry, and I think that is what I wanted. I wanted somebody, who is not in the industry, like somebody who is does something completely different, because I've dated in the industry but I prefer not dating in the industry"
Betty urged her to speak more about the man, but Mammito remained guarded, and explained why she has kept his identity secret.
Who is this guy? And you have really kept him a secret! You have kept him private?
READ: Mammito steps into motherhood with style as she awaits Shiquo's Sh5 baby deals
She tactfully avoided revealing more about the man, jokingly stating that he could be snatched away while also noting that critics too abound.
You have to, in this Nairobi, you have to keep your relationship a secret, you never know. You show him off then they say oh he doesn't look good, or they say oh others will secretly take him, I am 31, I can't start all over again dating, ati asking him your favorite color!. At the age of 31, I'm too old, like you should know your"
You know, I know. Hawa watu ni chombo dhaifu, They can go anytime.
The comedian stated that she is happy in the relationship and is taking it one step at a time.
We are happy…Betty, maneno ni pole pole, let me first give birth to this one, and then we see, because marriage in Nairobi, weuh, but who knows.
She also clarified to Betty that Butita is not the man in her life when the TV presenter sought clarity.
Hiyo ni maneno ya kale" as she rolled her eyes. "tusiongelele maneno ya kale. Thats a long time ago, it's like what? Four years. So that's a while back"
Mammito surprised her fans with news of the pregnancy in October just a day after sharing her celibacy journey.