A new dance style, 'Mapangale', has become the talk of Kenya, sweeping across TikTok and dance floors nationwide. While many are fascinated by its simple yet creative moves, others are disturbed by its violent symbolism, sparking a heated debate on its impact.

'Mapangale', a dance challenge, has taken the digital world by storm. Its name is a playful twist on the Swahili word panga (machete), reflecting the core movement of the dance. Participants face each other, moving rhythmically and mimicking the motion of cutting their partner with a machete using their arms.

Emergence of 'Mapangale'

The sound behind the trend was created by reggae MC Zendiambo, who chants “Mapangale... Mapangale” in a catchy loop. This has become the signature audio for the viral challenge.

The dance’s popularity grew exponentially, with some participants taking it further by incorporating real pangas in their TikTok videos, even performing the routine in public places like supermarkets.

Mixed reactions

While Mapangale has thrilled many with its creativity, it has also drawn criticism for its violent connotations. Critics point to Kenya’s rising cases of femicide and gender-based violence, arguing that the dance trivialises such serious issues.

Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), strongly condemned the trend. He hinted at a possible ban, saying, “I am inundated with complaints about the “Mapangale dance” challenge on TikTok. I have reviewed the clips, and I agree that this kind of content normalises violence and is misogynistic."

In response to the backlash, some TikTok influencers who participated in the challenge have apologised. One creator, Mjaka Mfine, expressed regret, stating that the challenge was meant for entertainment and not to promote violence.

However, Zendiambo, the creator of the Mapangale sound, has taken a defiant stance. In a bold social media post, he defended his creation, dismissing the criticism as unwarranted negativity.

Venye dance challenge ya moonwalk ilitolewa did people go to the moon? Mi mtu asiniambie kitu . No one has forced the dance on no one. Kama haikubambi keep off acha kutuwekea jam na sijui netizens sijui citizens , Somebody tell them nimesema they should get a life.

Zendiambo challenged his critics to create their own dances if they felt his was inappropriate, adding, “Stanama Kawangechesa!” – a slang phrase meaning “Stay calm".

The debate raises broader questions about the responsibility of creators and the impact of art on society. Should content meant for entertainment be held to higher ethical standards, or does this stifle creativity?