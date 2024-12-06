Mbithi talks grief, culture, music comeback

Kenyan hip-hop and Afro-pop star Mbithi, popularly known as Kamba Boy, has returned to the music scene after a significant break.



Speaking in an interview on Pulse Live's Celeb 254, Mbithi revealed that grief kept him away from the spotlight for an extended period.

Grief took a toll on me

Mbithi Mbithi shared the heartbreaking events that led to his hiatus.

On October 28, 2021, my best friend, my dad, passed away. Then November, we do the burial the first week, and then December 24, my grandpa passes away. There was so much grief happening in my life at that moment.

The artist explained how the weight of these losses impacted his life and career.

Two things happen when grief comes: it’s either you grow around it, or it grows around you. That year, grief grew around me. I’m already a reserved guy, an introvert, and all these things came, taking a toll on me.

While he continued creating music during this period, Mbithi admitted that he wasn’t in the right space to actively promote his work.

I was making music, but I was not going out there and pushing the music or pretending. I needed to take time off to grow around the grief and come out a better human being.

Celebrating culture through music Mbithi, who hails from the Kamba community, has found solace and inspiration in his roots. He’s now incorporating the Kamba language and culture into his music, aiming to share his heritage with a broader audience.

“I appreciate my culture, and I’m bringing it into my music,” Mbithi said, adding that he admires artists like Okello Max and Aarayrosh for their ability to blend traditional elements with contemporary sounds.