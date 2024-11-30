Award-winning Kenyan journalist, Mercy Juma Okande has announced her exit from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and revealed her next career move.

Mercy announced her resignation from the BBC after seven and a half years during which she graced the screens with her story-telling skills standing out.

She covered a range of range of human-interest topics including women's rights, climate change, and reproductive health and news.

Taking to social media, the elated media personality shared that she has landed a new role with the World Food Program (WFP).

The new role will see her head the Communications Department at WFP-Kenya, marking a significant milestone in her decorated career.

“After 7.5 years with #BBC, I’m starting a new chapter. Thrilled to join @WFP_Kenya as Head of Communications.

She assured her fans that the career milestone does not mark the end of story-telling which she enjoys, noting that it will only be a shift in how those stories are told.

This isn’t a departure from storytelling, it’s a shift in how and where those stories are told. With a focus on narratives rooted in building resilience. #ChangingLives.

Mercy’s career in the media has seen her rise to the top, bagging several awards and working with reputable media houses.

She horned her story-telling skills at NTV where her skill and talent stood out and saw her will the inaugural Michael Elliot Award for excellence in African Storytelling.

Mercy bagged the TV Reporter of the Year - Gender Reporting Category, at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards by Media Council of Kenya in 2016.

She won the Consumer Media Award for Best Health, Food and Drugs Category (Broadcast).

The award-winning journalist exited NTV and found joined BBC in April 2017 for yet another chapter of her illustrious career.

Covering Gen-Z protests in Kenya & assignment in Sudan

She was on the streets of Nairobi as Kenyans took to the streets to reject the Finance Bill 2024 and demand for better governance.

Earlier in the year, Mercy landed in Sudan to cover the state of affairs in the country amid a raging conflict that has seen thousands killed and millions of others displaced.