Digital content creator and brand influencer Mungai Eve has responded to her ex-boyfriend, Director Trevor who criticised following the controversial interview with businessman Simon Kabu.

Reacting to the interview in question, Director Trevor noted that Mungai’s interviewing style was not only unprofessional, but also lacked objectivity, was disappointing and embarrassing.

That trending video of Simon Kabu is honestly disappointing. The interviewer crossed the line, it was unprofessional, embarrassing, and lacked objectivity. They should publicly apologize and redo the interview properly. Simon is truly a patient man.

His take was supported by a number of critics who were equally not impressed with Mungai’s interview and called for an apology.

Amid the storm of criticism generated by the interview, Mungai clapped back at Trevor and her critics who she accused of jumping on every available opportunity to seek relevance.

She downplayed the criticism, noting that it is her work to ensure people talk about her and she is loving every minute of it, including the conversations sparked by her interview.

Mungai also thanked her fans for their support over the years, remarking that critics will always find something to say on her content.

Love to see my work out there, I welcome both positive and negative criticism been in this for 4 years and everything I do must trend! Lol it’s my work to ensure you guys talk about me and I love it. Thanks for the continuous support tribe.

Now let’s put in more work in our crafts than waiting for who is trending to jump into it for relevance. Same people criticizing my work ndio nikipost bikini wanasema ooh no content unapost tu matako very confused elements! Let’s focus on important things and mind business that pays us!

The content creator ruffled feathers when she took Simon Kabu head-on in an interview which lacked objectivity according to critics.

Personally you guys have disappointed me I would not lie, why do we have to get to know all this about you guys?

A calm Simon Kabu handled the questions on his marriage which some described as uncomfortable with Mungai Eve also

You know I don’t want to discuss that issue because Sarah is the mother of my kids and so the far that it has gone I will not want to discuss it.