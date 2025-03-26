My husband cheated on me with a Rift Valley lady - Milly Chebby

Kenyan comedian Terence Creative and his wife, content creator Milly Chebby, have opened up about a cheating scandal that tested their marriage in 2019.

The couple, who have been together for over a decade and share a daughter, tied the knot in a traditional Chaik ceremony in October 2023.

Now, years after the controversy, Milly has revealed more details about the incident and how they managed to rebuild their relationship.

Terence’s infidelity: Scandal that shook their marriage

In 2019, Terence found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal that made headlines across Kenya.

Although the identity of the woman involved remained unclear at the time, the comedian publicly admitted to his mistake and apologised to Milly.

Speaking in a past interview with K24, Terence reflected on the pain his actions caused.

I felt terrible. I sat down and realised I had messed up. I even dragged her into something she did not deserve. It is sad how society reacts to these things. You don’t just wake up and throw away seven years of marriage.

His admission left their marriage in turmoil, with Milly struggling to process the betrayal. However, she ultimately chose to forgive him, and the couple began working through their issues together.

READ ALSO: Milly Chebby responds to claims that she is the reason Terence does not have access to his kids

Milly Chebby reveals more details about the affair

Fast forward to 2025, and Milly shared more details about the affair. While speaking on The Ruih Family YouTube channel, she shared new details about the affair, including the identity of the woman Terence was involved with.

Milly, who is Kalenjin, revealed that her husband cheated on her with another Kalenjin woman. She recalled how she found out about the betrayal and the emotional toll it took on her.

Biggest challenge yetu ilikuwa cheating. Yetu ilikuwa cheating cheating. It wa sall over in Kenya. Na ilikuwa na kakitu. Kwanza wa Rift Valley.

Nilipata message kwa simu. Alfu sijui wakaendela ama sijui kulikuwa na ka blackmail mahali. So nikajam. The more ifnormation I got, the more I got irriated. My anger was rising. One time nikajiambia 'We, nakutafuta wewe'. So wakapita nayo. Ilitupiga vibaya sana but tulisaidiana kusolve it.

Despite the heartbreak, Milly chose to forgive her husband, a decision Terence says changed his life. According to him, her willingness to stand by him gave him a renewed sense of responsibility in both his marriage and career.

How the couple handles conflict in their marriage

Like many couples, Milly and Terence have their unique ways of dealing with disagreements. However, Milly admits that Terence is not the best at handling conflict—he prefers to avoid confrontation rather than address issues head-on.

For him he runs away. I can't chase him... I always know he'll just come around. The longest he's ever gone is a week. But also that time it was so intense.

Terence acknowledged this, explaining that he prefers to give situations time to cool down before addressing them.

I love peace, that's why I walk away. When you’re in the middle of a heated argument, things can go south. You might say something hurtful or even act out in anger. So I prefer to step away, let things settle, then come back—sometimes with people to help mediate.

Marriage built on forgiveness and growth