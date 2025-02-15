Kenyan Music sensation Nyamari Ongegu, popularly known as Nyashinski has dropped his signature locks

for a bold new look, causing excitement among his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Perfect Love’ hitmaker shared a photo of himself embracing his new look.

The photo shows him with trimmed hair fashioned in a curly high fade in place of the locks.

He captioned the photo with a powerful reflection of growth and transition, noting that even the present version will at one point give way to a newer version.

And to imagine that at some point, even this version of you will be the old you. God willing.

According to a source close to the singer, the overhaul in his look is an intentional step to usher in a new season and mark his transition.

The decision was not an easy one for the singer who has held on to his locks for more than a decade, but one which was made in appreciation for his evolution, growth and transition across seasons.

The singer is understood to have consciously decided to drop the signature locks for a new look in his 40s.

(He) always planned to do it once he hit 40, a decision he had made years ago; to change his look for his 40s, and if God keeps him into his 50s he will change his look then also.

Fans and celebrities react

Fans warmed up to his new look, with many complementing his new look that was unveiled on February 14 as the world marked Valentine’s Day.

Others simply found it unbelievable that the singer had changed his look and humourously attempted to explain what may have inspired the move.

black_.vanilla: Wewe ni nani? Na Nyashinksi ako wapi??

natural_for_locs_: Unpredictable kaa dredi za nyashinski

mali_nyager: Yooo is it just me or does he look fine as hell🤷🏽

One netizen joked that he had seen Nashinski’s signature dreadlocks on sale at a popular e-commerce website writing: "Nimeona "Nyashinski Dreadlocks" pale Jiji nikadhani ni scam 😭"

miss_abdallah: Kwani crown haikuwa inatoshea kwa dreads mkuu???

namelesskenya: Haya basi 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥

star_kid_nicky__: Hii imetupata off guard 😂🔥

sironkalioness: Evolution Is Sweet And Sour..The New Look Is Top Notch 🙏🏼

Alluding to Valentine’s Day, tessynjine joked that the singer might have presented his iconic dreadlocks as flowers for the day.