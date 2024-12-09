RIP Bon Sevic! Fans mourn digital creator who inspired sickle cell warriors

The Kenyan creative industry is mourning the loss of Bon Sevic Otieno, a vibrant digital content creator and sickle cell anaemia ambassador.

News of his death became public on December 12, after videos emerged online showing his body being transported to the mortuary.

Life marked by strength & advocacy

Born on 9 January 2002, the late Bon Sevic lived his life with unwavering determination despite battling sickle cell anaemia since birth. Reflecting on his journey, he once shared: “I was born at home and started experiencing conditions in my body. When we went to the hospital for a check-up, I was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia.”

His condition led him to become a vocal advocate for those living with the disease. Bon was renowned for openly discussing his experiences, aiming to reduce the stigma around sickle cell anaemia.

“I decided to call myself a sickle cell ambassador because I want to reach people and give them the strength and passion to talk about their condition,” the deceased once said in an interview.

Championing change for sickle cell patients

Bon consistently called on the government to enhance support for individuals with sickle cell anaemia. He often highlighted the struggles of patients in hospitals, urging policymakers to prioritise access to affordable treatment and resources.

His advocacy work extended to creating awareness campaigns and offering encouragement to fellow sufferers and their families.

Many parents and relatives of children with sickle cell have expressed their gratitude for Bon’s efforts, crediting him with providing hope and inspiration.

Multifaceted content creator

Beyond his advocacy, the late Bon was a talented digital creator who collaborated with prominent celebrities in the entertainment industry. He hosted interviews with various stars and organised events, earning a reputation for his creativity and dedication.

Bon’s YouTube podcast segment, Wahzii, showcased his unique perspective and engaging personality. Through this platform, he connected with his audience, discussing topics ranging from personal challenges to broader societal issues.

Tributes from fans & celebrities

Following his passing, an outpouring of tributes has flooded social media. Celebrities and fans alike have expressed their condolences, praising Bon for his resilience and inspiring spirit.