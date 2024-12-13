Sarah Hassan, Brenda Wairimu, Prince Indah celebrate OGW presidential awards

In a celebration of exceptional talent and service to the nation, Sarah Hassan, Brenda Wairimu, and Prince Indah were among the notable figures awarded the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) medal.

The honours were conferred during a special Jamhuri Day luncheon hosted at State House, Nairobi, by President William Ruto.

The OGW medal, one of Kenya’s highest civilian honours, recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, bringing pride and recognition to the nation.

The recipients were celebrated not only for their professional achievements but also for their impact on society.

Renowned actress Sarah Hassan, beloved for her stellar performances in film and television, expressed her profound gratitude for the recognition. Taking to her social media platforms, she wrote:

He is truly honoured to have been awarded the Order Of The Grand Warrior (OGW) title by His Excellency the President. Thank you to each and every one of you for always supporting me. To the producers, cast, crew, distributors, and film/TV practitioners that I’ve worked with and continue to work with, I appreciate you.

Her words were accompanied by a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues who celebrated her well-deserved achievement.

Brenda Wairimu, another trailblazer in the Kenyan film industry, was also honoured with the OGW medal.

Known for her captivating roles and dedication to her craft, Wairimu’s recognition was a testament to her influence and hard work.

While she has yet to share her personal reflections, her fans and peers have lauded her achievement as a milestone for Kenyan creatives.

Celebrated musician Prince Indah, whose tunes have resonated with millions, shared his joy and gratitude after receiving the OGW honour. He took to his social media to thank his fans, attributing his success to their unwavering support:

Am incredibly humbled and grateful for receiving the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) from the President. This honour is not just mine — it belongs to all of you, my amazing fans, who have supported me every step of the way. Your unwavering belief in me has made all of this possible. Thank you for being a part of this journey. This is just the beginning 😊. Waambie ni Malaika.... Na uwakumbushe.

His fans, in turn, celebrated him with accolades, highlighting his dedication to uplifting Kenyan music and culture.

The luncheon at State House brought together leaders, creatives, and change-makers in a showcase of Kenya’s diverse talent and achievements.