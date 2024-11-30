Sarah Hassan, Martin Dale have parted ways, here's everything we know

‘Family Vacation’ actor, Sarah Hassan, and husband Martin Dale’s 2017 wedding came as a surprise to many of her fans.

Despite fame, they had dated and gotten engaged away from the glare of her adoring fans.

The couple went on to have Baby Dale in 2019 and has since given occasional glimpses into their life together.

For her birthday in 2023, Hassan shared a clip of a birthday surprise and family moment celebrating her filmmaking success.

"I’m so grateful. Got home late last night to this incredibly beautiful presentation by the hubby. I meeean, that cake,” Sarah wrote at the time.

Martin Dale files for divorce

News reaching our desk indicates a pending divorce suit, and the quiet details behind the couple’s separation.

The couple has maintained their usual privacy around the family matter, as details of their quiet uncoupling now begin to emerge.

Speaking to this writer, a source close to the couple explained that they are living separately and keeping things civil.