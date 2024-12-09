Sean Andrew speaks on relationship with Tanasha Donna

Sean Andrew, the famous grandson of the late retired President Mwai Kibaki, has found love. The young Kenyan model and social media personality has been sharing glimpses of his blossoming relationship with his girlfriend, Ashli Knöchel, through photos and videos online.

Their love story, which began in a chance encounter, has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

How they met

Speaking to comedian and media personality Obinna on December 12, Sean revealed the details of how he and Ashli met. According to him, their paths crossed at a restaurant in Nairobi, where they often visited. During an event, Ashli made the first move.

“She started it,” Sean said with a smile, recalling their initial interaction. “There was a bit of tequila involved.

From those early conversations, their connection grew, and they have now been dating for more than a year. “I have a girlfriend, and I’m strictly a one-woman man. She’s a bit of a Miss Independent. She’s a doctor with a PhD,” Sean proudly stated.

Sean and Ashli’s relationship has become serious, with both having introduced each other to their families. “I’ve met her parents, and she’s met mine. There will be more news,” he teased, hinting at exciting developments in the future.

In the past, Sean had expressed that he did not want children. Interestingly, his girlfriend Ashli also shared a similar sentiment about not being keen on having kids.

However, Sean revealed that recently, they’ve been experiencing baby fever and are now discussing the possibility of starting a family in the future.

Details about Sean Andrew's girlfriend

Ashli Knöchel is originally from Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, but has been living in Kenya since 2019. She holds a PhD in Applied Behavioural Analysis from the Chicago School and is a passionate advocate for autism awareness and acceptance.

Through her social media platforms, Ashli actively promotes understanding and support for individuals with autism.

Clearing air on relationship with Tanasha Donna

During the interview, fans also sought clarity on Sean’s relationship with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna. Sean categorically stated that they were just friends and that he currently does not even have her phone number.

This clarification put to rest any rumours of a romantic connection between the two.