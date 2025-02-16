Shorn Arwa recovers Instagram account after 2 years: Its sentimental to her & losses incurred

Kenyan lifestyle creator Shorn Arwa has regained access to her Instagram account which she was locked out of two years ago.

The elated brand influencer shared the news on social media on Saturday, opening up on her desperate attempts to regain access to the account and the losses suffered during the two years.

Locked out of the account while in South Africa

The brand influencer shared that she was locked out of the account in February 2023 after misplacing her phone while in South Africa.

She spent huge amounts of money in a bid to regain access and sought the assistance of tech experts but nothing worked, leaving her with no option but create a new account and build her following from scratch.

Impact of being locked out of her Instagram account

As a result, she lost a number of jobs, business opportunities and money as brands prefer working with influencers with sizeable following on social media which she did not have, having had to start from scratch.

In February of 2023, I lost my phone in South Africa. Since it was my only trusted device, I couldn’t log back into Instagram. I tried all the internet gurus, but nothing happened. I spent so much money trying to get it back, but nothing worked. I had to start a new account from scratch, and that meant I lost jobs (because) coz no company wants an influencer with zero followers.

The account in question holds a special place in her heart as it ushered her into the world of content creation, with money flowing as she built her online presence and landed deals with brands.

It not only propelled her to fame as a brand influencer and content creator but also represented years of hard work that endeared her to followers and grew her following.

Recovering the Instagram account

One night while tending to her baby who was having a difficult time to sleep, she decided to give it another try by attempting to log in to the account that propelled her to the limelight.

To her surprise, she managed to log in two years after losing access to the account and on the same month.

“It was so painful and sad, but I just never gave up. I knew one day I would get this account back. I know to most it’s just an account like any other, but to me it was what brought me to the light. I had a crazy attachment to it. All the hard work, all the struggle, and all the story times started with this account. My baby was having a really hard time sleeping, so I stayed up till around 3 am, and something weird was like, try logging in and see, and aaaaaand after 2 years, I got it back the same month I lost it. 😭. I can’t believe it.