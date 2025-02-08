Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-wife Grace Atieno has surfaced after a year of silence that followed their dramatic separation during which the singer claimed that she was unfaithful and got pregnant for another man.

Grace has asserted that contrary to the rapper’s claims of infidelity, the baby in question was fathered by Stevo Simple Boy.

She further requested for child support from the singer, noting that he should take care of their baby.

In an interview with a local news outlet, Grace noted that the singer should stop listening to other people feeding her the wrong information and should resume supporting her as was the case in the past.

Kenye naeza ambia Stevo ni awache kuskiza story za watu, akue ananisupport pia ju hakuna anything ananisaidia, last akinisupport nilikua kwake, hio time allikua Mombasa nikijifungua, akanipigia ati naskia story kuhusu mtoto si wangu, nikamuuliza nani amekuambia ju tumekaa na wewe hizo siku zote na haujai niambia hio story, akaniambia tu ni mtu wa familia.

Suspicion & what really happened

Shedding some light into the breakdown of their marriage, Grace recounted that the singer had his suspicions during the life of their union.

She shared that she tried to convince him that she was a loyal, faithful and loving wife in vain.

Stevo alikua akinishuku tu na story mob, lakini mi najua nlkua nayeye, hadi nlimbeg, nikamuuliza story ya mtoto.

Stevo Simple Boy's claims at the time of parting ways with Grace

The ‘Mihadarati’ hitmaker introduced Grace during the funeral service of his late father but parted ways with her shortly afterwards, accusing her of infidelity.

“The pregnancy is not mine. We weren’t together after my father’s funeral and she came back pregnant,” Stevo said.