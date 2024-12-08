Former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany has turned a year older with his wife Syombua Osiany marking the day in a special way.
The former radio presenter marked the day by delivering a special message that she declared that God had for him.
The message was accompanied by an assurance to her husband that God had a special promise for him for ages to come.
Syombua delivers God's message to Osiany on his birthday
My babe @DavidOsiany I have spoken a million sweet words and amazing prayers for you, EVERY DAY. I have taken it upon myself to pronounce God’s blessings and favour upon your life. Those words have been affirming, encouraging, assuring and a blessing to you.
On this day, I want you to listen carefully to GOD speak to you. On this day, I want you to know that no better word that has ever been spoken to you that carries life than this word.
Syombua concluded her message by dedicating a Bible verse to her husband.
On this day, there is a WORD and a PROMISE for you My Love, On this day, the Lord God is saying, Isaiah 46:4 “I will be your God throughout your lifetime— until your hair is white with age. I made you, and I will care for you. I will carry you along and save you.” Happy birthday My King.
Welcoming second baby
The couple welcomed their baby named Telo David Osiany Jr. in March this year with the elated father taking to social media to announce his arrival.
Telo has arrived. Behold Telo David Osiany Jr! Strength of our youth. An arrow in our quiver. The added joy to our home. The Duke of Kenya-shire. Behold unto us a child is given. Unto us a son is born; He shall be called.
Telo is the couple’s first son and the second born after their daughter named Tabby Teko.