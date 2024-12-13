Taking my child to her home is not desperation - Kiptum's baby mama stands her ground

Ednah Awuor, the mother of the late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum’s daughter, has once again defended herself against netizens accusing her of being desperate after she visited Kiptum’s family home.

Awuor, who had taken her daughter Adrel Cherop Kiptum to meet her late father’s family, did not hold back in her response to the online critics.

Kiptum's baby mama fires back at critics

When one user asked why she had visited Kiptum’s home, Awuor delivered a fiery reply, emphasising her right to maintain ties with Kiptum’s family for the sake of their daughter.

The users labelled Awuor a failure and questioned why she had chosen to visit Kiptum’s wife Asenath’s home.

Failure ni wewe [You are the failure], because you’re busy following up to know what I went to do. For your information, I’m going back there tomorrow, and I’ll take more pictures. Come with me so you can find out for yourself what I’m doing there. Taking my child to her grandparents—does that make me desperate? If so, I’d advise you to also be desperate. Alaa!

Awuor did not stop there. She criticised her detractors, reminding them that Kiptum is no longer around and questioning why her actions were causing such a stir.

“The person we’re talking about isn’t even here anymore. Why does it bother you that the child is with her family? Why does it irritate you? I’ll take her there again, and you can keep calling me desperate—there’s nothing you can do about it. Yes am desperate, so what?,” she added.

She further suggested that her critics may have harboured personal frustrations over their connection to Kiptum, stating, “If you wanted to be Kiptum’s side chicks, you should have been, so you wouldn’t feel so desperate now.”

Relationship with Kiptum

Ednah Awuor’s journey with late Kiptum dates back to when they met during her high school years.

She became a topic of public discussion shortly after Kiptum’s passing, as she sought to have her daughter, Adrel Cherop Kiptum, officially recognised as Kiptum’s child.

This move saw her go to court to halt the burial of the marathoner, ensuring her daughter was acknowledged within Kiptum’s family

At the time, Awuor revealed that she was unaware of Kiptum’s other relationships and only learned about them through social media.

She maintained that her primary concern was her daughter, whom she described as bearing a striking resemblance to her late father.