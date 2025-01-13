Tattoos will not take you to hell - Rev Jesse Mwai

Rev Jesse Mwai, the senior pastor at CITAM Karen, recently stirred an engaging discussion about tattoos and their place in Christian life.

In a sermon shared online, the pastor explained to his congregation that external features like tattoos, dreadlocks, or musical genres have no bearing on one’s spirituality or salvation.

According to Rev Mwai, such elements are cultural matters and should not be overemphasised in Christianity. His sermon invited both praise and criticism, with some pointing out Bible verses to refute his perspective.

Tattoos won’t take you to hell

Rev Mwai made it clear that tattoos are not a determinant of a person’s faith or spirituality.

Tattoos will not take you to hell. I am not suggesting you go and get one.. but it will not take you to hell. It doesn’t add to your Christianity or make you less spiritual because in some cultures tattoos are the order of the day.

He further emphasised that dreadlocks and musical genres such as Reggae or Hip Hop, are often tied to cultural expressions rather than spiritual realities.

For instance, some cultures incorporate tattoos as part of their traditions, which does not diminish their faith or devotion to God.

It is a cultural matter. It is neither here nor there. Unfortunately, dreadlocks will not take you to hell or heaven,



Even music, Reggae, Hip Hop, those are musical genres and you go to certain cultures, they will write their songs in a Reggae genre and you will find them in church worshipping the Lord. And they are happy and they are going to heaven.

The pastor cautioned against creating unnecessary restrictions that make Christianity overly legalistic, adding, “Sometimes we put restrictions where we’re not supposed to. And then we make Christianity so legalistic.”

Biblical view on tattoos

Despite Rev Mwai’s assertions, some people questioned his views by pointing to Leviticus 19:28, which states, “You shall not make any cuts on your body for the dead or tattoo yourselves: I am the Lord.”

This verse, part of the holiness code given to the Israelites, has often been interpreted as a prohibition against practices linked to pagan mourning rituals and idol worship common in ancient cultures.

For instance, some pagan cultures made body marks as part of mourning ceremonies or to honour deities.

Critics also referred to 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, which reminds believers that their bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit and should be honoured. For some, avoiding tattoos is a way to respect their bodies as sacred.

Modern perspectives on tattoos

Today, tattoos are generally viewed as a form of self-expression. For some Christians, tattoos even serve as a way to express their faith, with designs featuring Bible verses, crosses, or other symbols that reflect their spiritual beliefs.

In the New Testament, there is a shift in focus from outward appearances to the condition of the heart and the sincerity of one’s faith.

Some believers interpret this to mean that tattoos, in and of themselves, are not inherently wrong. What matters is the motivation behind them and whether they honour God

Bible verses about tattoos

If you are more curious about what the Bible says regarding tattoos, here are some relevant verses:

Leviticus 19:28: You shall not make any cuts on your body for the dead or tattoo yourselves: I am the Lord.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20: Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.

1 Corinthians 10:31: So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.

Deuteronomy 14:1: You are the sons of the Lord your God. You shall not cut yourselves or make any baldness on your foreheads for the dead.

Ephesians 5:10: And try to discern what is pleasing to the Lord.