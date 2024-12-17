Umeenda kuimba au kudance - Diamond's CAF awards performance divides fans [Video]

Diamond Platnumz has come under fire following his performance at the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakech, Morocco.

Despite a high-energy set featuring over a dozen dancers, fans and critics alike were left unimpressed, citing a lack of live vocal delivery as the major shortcoming.

Performance underwhelms fans

Taking to the stage for an eight-minute performance, the Tanzanian star showcased some of his biggest hits.

However, many fans felt he prioritised dancing over singing, which failed to meet expectations for such a prestigious event.

One fan voiced their disappointment on social media, saying, “Cyo kwa ubaya lakin hv n kusema hicho n kikund Cha dancing kikiongozwa na Chibu nimekosea??? Mana cjaona as artist akiimba chochote.” Others suggested that a live vocal performance would have been far more impactful.

Another critic added, “Umeenda kuimba au kudance? Show za kufanya mbele za watu wenye pesa zao zinahitaji utulivv bnh na live.”

Comparisons with other performers

Some fans drew comparisons between Diamond Platnumz and other African artistes like Burna Boy, who are renowned for their live vocal performances.

One fan commented, “Ukwel ni kwamba jamaa yupo vzr lakn haina maana kwmba hawajawaona wakina Burna Boy na wengine. … Issue ni hela.”

These sentiments reflect the growing demand for artistes to deliver polished, live performances, especially when representing their craft on continental stages.

Fallout after Kenyan no-show

The CAF Awards backlash comes just days after Diamond Platnumz faced criticism for failing to perform at a scheduled show in Kenya.

Addressing the incident, Diamond explained that his professional policies and strict adherence to performance schedules were to blame.

I cannot be paid $150,000 and then come fight to perform on stage. I will be at the venue on time and wait for the event organiser to ask me to get to the stage at the agreed time. I will be looking at my watch, and should my performance time be exhausted, I will leave the venue, and I will not refund any money.

Diamond revealed that he had arrived at the venue three hours early, but delays caused by poor organisation led to the cancellation of his performance.

Mixed reception moving forward