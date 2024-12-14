Kenyan rap duo Wadagliz has suffered a setback after their viral music video ‘Anguka Nayo’ was removed from YouTube.

The music video had amassed more than 8 million views on YouTube by the time it was pulled down.

It also featured on Google’s list of most searched items, an indication of its popularity on the internet and featured under trending lyrics on Google.

Wadagliz yet to respond

Wadagliz rap duo was yet to react to the development with the reason for the pull down not clear by the time this publication was made.

The viral song whose title was coined from two Swahili words borrowed beats from DJ Creme’s ‘Kufa Juu’ hit song.

The mastery and the artistry that went into the song was appreciated by millions of fans in Kenya’s vibrant entertainment scene.

Protest anthem

It became a protest anthem at the height of protests that rocked the country earlier this year.

Its popularity was fueled by its appeal among the youthful population, and was popular at entertainment spots and public transport.

Loosely translating to loosely translates to drop with it, the song resonated with many and made waves globally, with dance challenges dominating social media.

Backlash after performing at Mashujaa Day celebrations

The rap duo found themselves at the centre of social media backlash following their performance at the 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale County.

A section of Gen Z Kenyans took to social media to accuse Wadagliz of betraying their fans by performing at a government-sponsored event.