What Akothee said when questioned about 'Nelly Oaks Junior'

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has once again proved her sharp wit and ability to handle intrusive fans after a comment questioning her figure sparked speculation.

The mother of fivewas recently celebrating her sister-in-law Faith Omondi Odero’s graduation with a Master’s degree. The joyous occasion saw Akothee share photos and videos on her social media pages, where she praised her in-law for being a fighter and having a calm demeanour that fosters peace within the family.

Fan sparks pregnancy speculation

In the pictures shared, Akothee looked stunning in a black maxi dress that beautifully showcased her figure. Her partner, Nelly Oaks, was also part of the celebration, looking dapper in a black suit, white shirt, and red tie. The couple appeared happy and content as they posed alongside Faith during the event.

While the majority of fans filled the comment section with congratulatory messages for Akothee’s sister-in-law, one fan couldn’t help but speculate about the singer’s appearance.

The fan cheekily asked, “Ni kitambi ama Nelly Junior? Congratulations to your in-law,” loosely implying that Akothee might be expecting a child or simply had gained a little weight.

Known for her bold and unapologetic personality, Akothee was quick to respond, leaving her followers in stitches. She directly tagged the fan and replied with just one word: “Both.”

The response sent ripples of laughter across the comment section, with fans praising Akothee’s quick wit and humour.

Akothee’s motherhood journey

Akothee is no stranger to conversations about motherhood. The multi-talented businesswoman and performer has five children from her previous relationships. She shares three daughters with her ex-husband Jared Okello and has two sons from other relationships with different partners.

In February this year, Akothee opened up about some of the heartbreak she has faced as a mother. She revealed that she lost her 8-month-old son when she was still a young mother, an experience that deeply affected her.

Additionally, she shared that she suffered a miscarriage at the end of 2022, losing what would have been her sixth child. Despite the loss, Akothee expressed a sense of relief, given the circumstances surrounding her relationship at the time.

She explained that she and her then-partner Omosh broke up just two months after their wedding, making the situation complicated.

Nelly wants 4 kids

Akothee has always been open about her desire to have more children, despite already having a big family. The singer has mentioned on several occasions that she is not yet done expanding her family.