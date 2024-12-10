What Professor Hamo learnt after cheating on his wife

Veteran Kenyan comedian Professor Hamo has candidly spoken about his challenges in marriage and fatherhood, revealing how greed once led him astray.

During a recent interview, the entertainer shed light on his relationship with comedienne Jemutai, with whom he shares two children, and his journey towards mending his marriage.

Hamo’s regret & self-reflection

Hamo admitted that his actions almost destroyed his marriage and affected the life of another person’s child. “I had a wife, but my bodily greed made me stop using my head to think. I almost destroyed the life of someone’s child. But we forgave each other. No one messed up; we both did,” he shared.

Hamo emphasised that his faith played a significant role in helping him overcome the difficulties. “I have God now. That’s how I got to this place. I started being hard-headed,” he added, reflecting on his growth and renewed perspective on life.

Hamo & Jemutai's relationship

Professor Hamo and Jemutai’s relationship dates back to 2015, and they have two children together. However, their relationship has not been without its challenges.

At one point, the two engaged in a public feud, with Jemutai accusing Hamo of neglecting his responsibilities as a father.

Jemutai had previously alleged that Hamo had failed to pay rent for their home and stopped providing for their children. She also claimed that he would show up late at night, sometimes intoxicated, and only bring minor items for the kids, overlooking their essential needs.

Despite the public fallout, the two have managed to move past their differences. Hamo acknowledged that the challenges they faced were necessary for their current mutual respect.

My baby mama and I would not have the respect we now have for each other if we did not go through these things. We are raising the kids properly, and everyone is leading their own lives. I am supporting the kids, not the mother. I have a wife.

Hamo also touched on how he and his wife managed to patch things up after the turmoil. While he laughed off questions about how many children he has with his wife, he stressed the importance of forgiveness in their healing process.

“We forgave each other,” he reiterated, highlighting that both parties made mistakes but worked together to repair their relationship.