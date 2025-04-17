Diana Marua withdraws donation as act of kindness turns sour in traffic jam

Kenyan content creator and musician Diana Marua has called out street families in Nairobi for rejecting a Sh1,000 donation she offered during a recent encounter along Uhuru Highway.

The popular YouTuber took to Instagram to express her shock and disappointment at how some individuals demanded more money from her, despite her attempt to assist them in good faith.

Unexpected encounter during traffic jam

Diana recounted the incident, which occurred as she was stuck in traffic near the University of Nairobi. According to her, the gridlock lasted for about 15 minutes, during which several individuals living on the streets noticed her in the car and began to surround the vehicle.

If I could, I would scream. The audacity people have in this Nairobi, and especially beggars. Guys, can you imagine I was stuck in traffic at UoN for 15 minutes and it seemed like a whole hour.

She described how the group became increasingly aggressive, banging on her car doors and calling out her name, asking for various items such as food and money.

They circled the car, some were banging the door, others were screaming my name, others were like 'Diana, give us food, money, diaper money, and something for the kids to eat.' Some women had their children who were breastfeeding.

An act of generosity turned sour

Moved by their requests and the chaotic environment around her, Diana decided to help by sending them KSh 1,000 via mobile money, hoping they could split the amount among themselves.



However, she was surprised when they initially told her they did not have a mobile number to receive the money.

At this point, it was crazy since traffic wasn't opening, so I decided… they were on both sides, so I asked them to give me a number so that I could send them Sh1,000 so they can split. They told me they don't have a number.

Finally, one of them provided a number. But just as she was about to send the money, another individual stepped forward and rudely dismissed her offer.

Eventually, one had a number, and in the process of me giving out the money, someone out of nowhere came and said, 'What is Sh1,000? What will it help us with? Give us Sh10,000,’.

Diana defends her hustle

The outburst struck a nerve with Diana, who felt that the demand was not only rude but dismissive of her efforts to help. She took the opportunity to remind her followers that while she may be a public figure, she, too, works hard for her money.

I'm like, the audacity. Haujavunjka mguu, you have a mouth, you can walk wherever and work for your own money. So I hustle, wake up, create content, and do everything I need to do with that hard work, then you come and tell me how Sh1,000 would not help you.

Beggars are not choosers

Frustrated by the ungrateful reaction, Diana decided to withdraw the offer entirely. She insisted that those asking for help should do so respectfully and without entitlement.

I told them beggars are not choosers. You cannot demand that this is how much you want. I told them that I am not giving them the money so that they know they need to borrow with manners.