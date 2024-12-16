Career journey of new Kenya Bankers Association CEO Raimond Molenje

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has announced the appointment of Raimond Molenje as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st December 2024.

This follows a thorough selection process spearheaded by the KBA Governing Council’s Human Resources Committee.

Molenje, who has been with the Association since 2018, has been serving as Acting CEO and Director of Legal, Human Resources, and Policy Advocacy.

Significant strides have marked his tenure in advancing the banking sector's advocacy, policy, and stakeholder engagement.

Over 19 years of expertise

With a career spanning more than 19 years, Molenje brings a wealth of expertise in legal and regulatory practice, human resources leadership, advocacy, and stakeholder engagement.

Before joining KBA, he held senior leadership roles at organisations such as De La Rue Currency & Security Print, Equity Bank, and the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

He has also served as a civil and commercial litigation advocate and held a pivotal role at the Rural Electrification & Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

In a statement, KBA Chairman John Gachora remarked: “Mr Molenje’s extensive experience and proven leadership make him the ideal candidate to drive the Association’s strategic direction and foster industry-wide collaboration.”

Responsibilities as KBA CEO

As the CEO, Mr Molenje will oversee KBA’s strategic operations, including industry advocacy, sustainability initiatives, capacity building, training, and stakeholder engagement.

His role is also integral to promoting responsible finance and sustainable development across Kenya's banking sector.

Academic and professional accolades

Molenje is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Commissioner for Oaths, and a Notary Public. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Nairobi, a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law, and an International Diploma in Human Resource Management from Cambridge International College, UK.

He is an active member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM).

He also represents the banking industry on the Mediation Accreditation Committee of the Judiciary and serves on the Auctioneers & Licensing Board under the Attorney General’s Office.

The role of the Kenya Bankers Association

Established in 1962, the Kenya Bankers Association serves as the umbrella body for banks in Kenya.



Its primary mandate is to advocate for the banking sector, coordinate policy initiatives, and foster collaboration among member banks to enhance the industry's overall growth and sustainability.

KBA is also committed to capacity building, training, and stakeholder engagement to ensure a robust and responsible banking environment.