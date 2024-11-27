Light International School Mombasa has drawn global admiration following its students' stellar performance in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Cambridge A-Level examinations.

Competing among 1.5 million students from 150 countries and over 6,000 schools, these young achievers have not only topped in Kenya but also secured impressive world rankings in various subjects.

Showcase of academic brilliance

This year’s standout students from Light International School Mombasa have placed the institution on the map for academic excellence.

Among them, Sylvia Egwa Onunga secured the top position in Kenya for IGCSE Global Perspectives, while Mohamed Jamal Shariff demonstrated mastery across multiple A-Level subjects, achieving first place nationally in three disciplines and securing a world rank of second in Business and third in Mathematics and Information Technology.

Equally commendable was Luna Arunday Kirana, who excelled in AS Level English Language and Psychology, even securing the second-highest global rank in the latter.

Luna attributed her success to the IGCSE curriculum, praising its role in sharpening her analytical skills. “I am very grateful for the curriculum equipping me with tools to perform exceptionally,” she shared during a recent interview.

Testament to hard work and support

These results underscore the combined efforts of the dedicated students, supportive families, and passionate educators at Light International School Mombasa, who continually strive to deliver a world-class education.

The school’s educators have been pivotal in creating an environment where students are empowered to explore their potential, hone critical thinking skills, and excel both locally and internationally.

Achievements Worth Celebrating

Among other notable feats, Ömer Kaan Öner earned a high achievement award for IGCSE First Language Turkish, further highlighting the school’s cultural diversity and academic rigor.

Such accolades reflect the school’s broader commitment to nurturing excellence, inspiring young learners to rise above challenges and achieve at the highest levels.

The Bigger Picture

Light International School Mombasa’s triumph is a proud moment not only for the school but also for the nation, as it cements Kenya's place in global education.

The success of these students showcases what is possible with determination, structured learning, and access to quality education.

As the world takes note of these remarkable achievements, it serves as a reminder that brilliance knows no boundaries and that Kenya remains a growing hub for academic excellence on the global stage.