6 things about Yvette Obura that will surprise, inspire, or shock you

When most people hear the name Yvette Obura, they immediately associate her with musician Kevin Bahati. After all, she is the mother of his firstborn daughter, Mueni Bahati. But there’s so much more to Yvette than just being ‘Bahati’s baby mama.’

Many got to know Yvette in 2017 when Bahati, when reports surcaed of her being in a relationship with Gospel-turned-secular artist, Bahati.

In 2021, the singer publicly apologised for keeping her and their daughter, Mueni Bahati, a secret for over two years and they strated thei journey of coparenting.

Over the years, she has built her own identity as a content creator, entrepreneur, and mother who has defied stereotypes.

While many expect tension and drama from a baby mama, Yvette has done the exact opposite—she has maintained a cordial relationship with Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua.

Beyond co-parenting, her life has been shaped by a unique family background, personal struggles, and a relentless determination to succeed. Here are some key facts about Yvette Obura that you probably didn’t know.

Born and raised in Eastleigh

Yvette’s story begins in Eastleigh, Nairobi, where she was born in March 5, 1993. In a past interview, she spoke about how growing up in this fast-paced environment shaped her work ethic and resilience.

The mother of one shared that her upbringing in the area gave her a strong sense of independence and the drive to work hard.

Despite Mueni’s father, Bahati, providing for their daughter, Yvette has always been determined to make her own way and give Mueni the best life possible through her own efforts.

Growing up in a polygamous family

Family plays a significant role in Yvette’s life, and she comes from a rather large one. She revealed that she grew up in a polygamous household with 11 siblings.

Despite the challenges that could come with such an upbringing, she described her childhood as happy and full of love.

One of the things she appreciates is the bond she has with her step-siblings and even her stepmother.

She mentioned that her father ensured there was harmony in their home, and this made their polygamous setup work seamlessly.

Firm stance on relationships: No room for cheating

Yvette is clear about what she wants in a relationship—and cheating is a deal-breaker for her. In mid-2024, she revealed that she had ended a relationship because of infidelity.

She stated that she does not share her man, nor does she tolerate any form of disloyalty, including flirting.

While she acknowledged that her ex was a good person, she felt that remaining in the relationship after discovering his unfaithfulness was not an option.

Her strict stance on faithfulness is something she has openly discussed, adding that she has no interest in polygamy despite growing up in a polygamous home.

She nearly became homeless

Behind the confident and successful woman people see today is a story of struggle and perseverance. In 2024, Yvette revealed that 2023 was one of the most challenging years of her life.

She shared that she lost everything and found herself on the verge of homelessness. The financial difficulties took a toll on her, and she admitted to having spent many days crying behind closed doors.

Despite the hardship, she never lost hope. She credited her faith and persistence for helping her turn things around.

By 2024, her fortunes had changed, and she expressed gratitude for being able to afford vacations and enjoy life again.

Co-parenting without drama

One of the most surprising aspects of Yvette’s journey is how well she has managed to co-parent with Bahati and Diana Marua.

While many baby mama relationships are characterised by public disputes and tension, Yvette and Diana have set an example of peaceful co-parenting.

Over the years, the two women have supported each other publicly, attended events together, and maintained a level of friendship that many did not expect.

One of the most touching aspects of their relationship is Yvette’s appreciation for Diana’s role in Mueni’s life. She has publicly praised Diana for stepping up when she was not in the right state to care for her daughter.

Their dynamic proves that co-parenting doesn’t have to be toxic. It can be built on respect, understanding, and mutual love for the child involved.