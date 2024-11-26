Kenyan actress and comedian Nyaboke Moraa recently had fans in stitches after sharing a personal story about a past relationship that ended in an unusual way.

The mother of four revealed that a former partner broke up with her, citing concerns about the 'spirit of death' following her.

Nyaboke on being dumped

Taking to her Inatsgram on November 25, Nyaboke, who has faced significant personal losses this year, explained that she was planning a future with the man before he decided to leave.

She speculated that the man may have been influenced by his friends, who allegedly advised him to avoid her due to the tragedies in her life.

"Niki imagine kuna gaidi tulikuwa tunapanga maisha pamoja, alafu akaona nimefiwa sana akakimbia juu marafiki zake walimwambia ani avoid...nashangaa sana," Nyaboke wrote, expressing her disbelief.

Despite the ordeal, she ended her post on a light note by teasing fans about a potential wedding in August, though she left the exact year ambiguous.

Anyway niko na harusi August,nani anataka kuwa kwa list nisimsahau?

Fans react with amusement

Nyaboke’s humorous take on the situation resonated with her followers, who flooded her comment section with laughter and words of encouragement.

Many congratulated her on the prospect of a wedding, assuming she meant August 2025, and requested to be included on her guest list.

Year marked by loss

While Nyaboke’s revelation brought a moment of levity, it comes against a backdrop of a challenging year marked by personal tragedy. In 2024, she endured the loss of three close family members within a few months.

Her heartbreak began in June when she buried her elder brother on June 16. The grief was compounded just weeks later, on July 28, when her eldest daughter, Marie, tragically passed away at the young age of 19. Marie was laid to rest on August 10 in Kadongo, Kisumu County.

As Nyaboke was still reeling from these losses, her father-in-law passed away on October 28, adding another layer of sorrow to an already difficult year.

Strength through adversity

Despite the immense pain of losing loved ones, Nyaboke has shown remarkable resilience. She has continued to engage with her fans and followers on social media, sharing both her struggles and her lighter moments.

The actress continues to inspire many with her candidness and ability to navigate life’s ups and downs with grace and humour. Her ability to connect with her audience through shared experiences of both joy and pain makes her a relatable and beloved figure in Kenya’s entertainment industry.