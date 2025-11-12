Debate erupts as Ruto clears Kamande Wa Kioi wife's Sh2M hospital bill

President William Ruto’s decision to clear a Sh2 million hospital bill for celebrated Kikuyu Benga musician Kamande Wa Kioi’s wife has ignited a wave of debate online, with many Kenyans questioning why such intervention was necessary in a country that has just rolled out a new national health insurance scheme.

Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina made the news public on Facebook, revealing that she reached out to the President after the family struggled to settle the remaining hospital bill at Nairobi West Hospital.

“Mama Kioi, wife to Kamande Wa Kioi, was unwell but has now recovered at Nairobi West Hospital. SHA and the family were able to pay over Sh1.5 million, leaving a balance of Sh2 million.



"Special thanks to H.E. the President, Dr William Ruto, I reached out to him yesterday on behalf of the family, and today he gave me Sh2 million, which I have handed to the family,” she wrote.

Why is SHA not covering this?

While some expressed relief for the family, the majority of online reactions centred on the question of why the President had to intervene personally in a situation that should have been handled by the healthcare system.

"Not bad to do but the personal favour of the president can not reach every Kenyan at a time of need. We need a working system that can serve every Kenyan everywhere in the country," one user said.

Murang'a Woman Rep Betty Maina

Calls for systemic change

Many argued that the government’s focus should be on fixing the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) so that no Kenyan is forced to depend on high-level connections for treatment.

The debate has also revived concerns over transparency and equality in how public figures receive aid, with critics saying such gestures often appear selective and politically motivated.

"What about those Kenyans who can't attract the attention of any mp or president......It is a clear indication that SHA is not working... otherwise they should come out clearly and tell us the percentage of the hospital bill that SHA pays...." another user said.

The musician behind the headlines

Kamande Wa Kioi is a veteran Kikuyu Benga and Mugithi artist who is among the early artists of the genre.

Kamande Wa Kioi

His hits that have cemented his place as one of Central Kenya’s most beloved musicians.