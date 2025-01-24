Former Citizen TV news anchor tapped for senior role in DP Kindiki's office

Celebrated former Swahili news anchor and journalist Franklin Wambugu has announced his appointment as the Director of Public Communication in the Office of the Deputy President.

The experienced media professional shared the news with excitement, marking another significant milestone in his extensive communications career.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director of Public Communication at the Office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya!” Wambugu shared.

A distinguished career in media

Wambugu boasts an illustrious career in journalism spanning over 20 years, having worked with top media houses, including KBC, Citizen TV and Mediamax.

At Citizen TV, he played a key role in rebranding and revamping its operations, helping the station achieve a dominant market share.

In February 2013, Wambugu joined Mediamax Network Limited as Managing Editor (Kiswahili) for K24 Television.

During his six years at K24, he led the station’s relaunch, which resulted in rapid growth in market share and the transformation of Kiswahili bulletins.

Transitioning to public service

Beyond his media career, Wambugu has demonstrated strong leadership in public communication roles.

From July 2020 to January 2023, he served as the Chief Officer for Communication and Public Relations in the County Government of Kiambu.

During his tenure, he was responsible for shaping the county’s image, ensuring clear communication with residents and stakeholders, and building Kiambu's reputation as Kenya's second-most populous county.

Academic achievements

Wambugu holds a degree in Arts, Communication, Journalism, and Related Programmes from the University of Nairobi and an MBA from the University of Suffolk.