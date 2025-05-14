Full details of Debarl Ainea's TV comeback after 2-year haitus

News anchor Debarl Ainea has made a highly anticipated return to Kenyan television with a new home at TV47.

After a two-year hiatus from the screen, Ainea is set to anchor a new current affairs show that blends his signature analytical style with a fresh approach to political discourse.

Debarl, known for his commanding presence on AM Live during his tenure at NTV and later KTN News, was last seen on air in 2023.

Ainea’s show, titled "The Arena", is slated to premiere later this month and will focus on in-depth panel discussions, policy analysis, and civic engagement.

He will co-host the show alongside Former TV47 Chief Executive Officer Abubakar Abdullahi, who has officially returned to the station he once led.

Abdullahi, who previously served as CEO of Cape Media Ltd, the parent company of TV47 and Radio 47, stepped down in March 2023 after a four-year tenure.

During his leadership, TV47 emerged as one of Kenya's fastest-growing television stations, earning recognition for its youthful, relatable, and issue-driven reporting.

His departure followed a management reshuffle that saw him offered a new role as Head of Radio, which he declined, citing personal reasons and a desire to pursue other interests.

The new duo is part of a broader wave of talent acquisition by TV47, which has been signing top anchors and producers in a bid to redefine its brand identity.

Debarl Inea's career

Born in 1977, Ainea first gained national attention as a contestant in the third season of Tusker Project Fame, a popular music reality show aired on Citizen TV.

Although he was eliminated early in the competition, his participation marked the beginning of his public career.

Transition to Journalism

Ainea's transition into journalism saw him become a prominent figure in Kenyan media. He began his career at Nation Media Group, hosting the political morning show AM Live on NTV.

The show was known for its engaging political debates featuring prominent figures such as governors, senators, and members of parliament.

In July 2020, during a period of economic challenges, Ainea, along with other journalists, was laid off by Nation Media Group. Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the station.

Career at K24 and KTN

Following his departure from NTV, Ainea joined Mediamax-owned K24 TV in 2021, taking over the prime-time political talk show Punchline from Anne Kiguta.

His tenure at K24 was marked by insightful interviews and discussions with political leaders and public figures.

In October 2021, Ainea made another career move, joining Standard Group's KTN News as a news anchor and programs editor.