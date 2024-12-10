Tanzanian radio personality and social commentator Mwijaku has stirred up a storm with his controversial remarks directed at Kenyan singer Willy Paul.

The outspoken presenter, known for his bold opinions, declared that Willy Paul “won’t make it” to 2025 amid an escalating feud involving Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

This drama has captured attention across East Africa, igniting debates over national pride and the dynamics of the regional music industry.

The tension between Willy Paul and Tanzanian artistes, including Diamond Platnumz, reached boiling point after the Furaha City Festival in Nairobi. Diamond, slated as one of the headline acts, did not perform, citing unresolved disagreements with the organisers. Following this, Willy Paul accused Diamond and other Tanzanian artistes of being given undue preference over their Kenyan counterparts.

In a statement, Willy Paul voiced his frustrations: "Kenyan artistes deserve respect. Now, what’s this? Is standing with truth wrong? I will fight for my country and the Kenyan industry till we get the respect we deserve." His comments struck a chord with many Kenyan fans but provoked strong reactions from Tanzanian representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwijaku, a presenter at Crown’s FM and a well-known social commentator in Tanzania, took the feud to a new level with his threatening remarks. In a video that went viral, Mwijaku chastised Willy Paul, suggesting that the singer had crossed a line.

Speaking in Swahili, Mwijaku said:"Nimwambia Willy Paul umeingia choo cha kike. Ukiuvuka huu mwaka salama kuelekea mwaka wa 2025 mi si Mwijaku!"(Translation: Willy Paul, you have trespassed into a no-go zone. If you make it to 2025, then I am not Mwijaku.)

He further advised Tanzanians to remain silent in such conflicts, emphasising the power of ignoring opponents:"Watanzania tujifunze kukaa kimya wakati mwingine. Kukaa kimya ni jibu kubwa sana."(Tanzanians should learn to remain silent at times. Silence is a very powerful response.)

Mwijaku’s statement has sparked a backlash, with many accusing him of escalating an already tense situation. His history of making controversial remarks and facing legal battles adds another layer to the unfolding drama.

Willy Paul, popularly known as Pozze, responded to Mwijaku’s comments with a mix of defiance and optimism. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he stood his ground while expressing faith in his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kenyan artists deserve respect. Now, what’s this? Is standing with truth wrong? I will make it through to 2025 and beyond, in Jesus’ name," he wrote. His unwavering stance has drawn support from fans and fellow Kenyan artistes, who see him as a champion for the local industry.

The feud’s complexity deepened when Diamond’s manager, Sallam SK, accused Willy Paul of targeting Zuchu, Diamond’s protégé and rumoured girlfriend. According to Sallam, Willy Paul allegedly obstructed Zuchu from performing at the Furaha City Festival to create an illusion of rivalry with Diamond.

Sallam clarified Diamond’s absence, attributing it to organisational disagreements rather than a direct conflict with Willy Paul or any other artiste. This explanation, however, did little to quell the animosity between the involved parties.