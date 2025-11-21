Questions behind folding of Mike Muchiri & birth of Ziya Afrika

The internet has a strange way of deciding who you are and who you aren’t. For Ziya Afrika, formerly known as Mike Muchiri, a routine photoshoot in Zanzibar spiralled into a viral spectacle over a 'crop top' that didn’t exist.

Overnight, criticism, assumptions, and homophobic speculation poured in from friends, followers, and strangers alike.

But what could have been a setback became a turning point: it ended “Mike,” his old persona, and gave birth to Ziya a version of himself grounded in purpose, authenticity, and intentionality.

The end of Mike

That period of reflection marked the first step away from the character that fans had known.



Speaking on Man Talk Podcast, Ziya explains that shedding 'Mike' wasn’t just about abandoning a brand; it was about confronting the emptiness he felt and asking the difficult questions most creators avoid.

During this time, Ziya realised his true calling: civic engagement. He had been working on Civic Cries Africa, a platform translating the Finance Bill into local languages, aiming to awaken civic consciousness among young people.

“It aligns with what I feel is my purpose: to remind people why governance, politics, and leadership matter. Have you registered as a voter? Do you even care how decisions made today affect you tomorrow?”

Ziya Afrika

Returning to music

While stepping away from his old persona, Ziya didn’t abandon creativity altogether. By December, he had begun reconnecting with music.

“I called a producer friend about a music project I’d been thinking of. He said, ‘I actually live five minutes from you.’ To me, that was a sign.”

By January, he was back in the studio, recording tracks that felt genuine music that resonated with him rather than an audience expecting a performance from Mike.

The plan to shoot music videos in Zanzibar seemed straightforward, but the trip would unwittingly trigger a social media storm.

I posted some stills on social media. As usual, I logged off immediately. Later, I went to the festival, having the time of my life. Then the calls started, family, friends, everyone. Someone sent me a blogger’s post about me. Another friend warned me, ‘Do yourself a favour and don’t get on Twitter.’

Ziya Afrika

The crop top controversy

The source of the uproar? A photo in which Ziya wore a red shirt, blue jeans, and brown Timberlands.

People online insisted I was wearing a crop top. I wasn’t. The shirt had just lifted because I leaned back and raised my arms during the shoot. But the internet decided it was a crop top and that became the ‘scandal’.

The criticism was harsh and relentless.

What shocked me most wasn’t strangers; it was people who had supported me for years suddenly turning against me over a so-called crop top. That radicalised me.

The speculation escalated further, with some claiming he had come out as gay all from a single photo. “

All the loudest voices were men. I genuinely believe some saw the image, felt something unfamiliar, panicked, and projected. Then came the comments: ‘Clarify your sexuality.’ But clarify to who? And why should that even matter?

Ziya Afrika

From crisis to clarity

Returning to Nairobi, Ziya took decisive action. He posted a farewell note, uninstalled social media apps, and immersed himself in self-reflection.

I asked hard questions: Where do I want to be in three or four years? What do I want my brand to look like? My life? One thing was clear, it wasn’t skits. That chapter was done.

The so-called crop top scandal forced Ziya to confront his identity and priorities. Public shaming became a catalyst for transformation, guiding him toward a version of himself more aligned with authenticity and purpose.

The birth of Ziya

Today, Ziya Afrika is more than a content creator; he is a civic-minded artist committed to music, advocacy, and meaningful engagement.

The experience taught him the value of discerning where to invest energy, how to navigate public scrutiny, and why authenticity matters more than viral approval.

What people dismissed as a crop top scandal pushed me into a level of self-reflection I didn’t know I needed. It forced me to confront identity, purpose, and authenticity. It pushed me toward Ziya.

Ziya Afrika

