Red flags that should end an influencer deal instantly

When brands decide to work with influencers, the choice can make or break a campaign. Yet, many marketing teams still struggle to identify who is genuinely influential and who simply looks the part.

In a recent conversation on Pulse Live Kenya, brand consultant Miss Kithinji unpacked some common traits that can help brands decide whether to collaborate with an influencer or reconsider entirely. The conversation took the format of quick-fire prompts, “Red flag or green flag?” but her explanations revealed the deeper thinking that should guide brand partnerships.

Below is a breakdown of the key points she raised, alongside some necessary nuance. While her perspective is grounded in experience, it’s also worth examining where brands might think differently, depending on context, industry, and campaign goals.

Vanity metrics vs Real influence

One of the first scenarios posed in the conversation was the influencer with a large following but minimal engagement. According to Miss Kithinji, that should immediately raise concern. “100k followers, zero engagement? Red flag. You might have bought those followers. We don’t trust you.”

This is a widely shared stance across the industry. A high follower count can be impressive, but without meaningful engagement, comments, discussions, shares, it may not translate into actual influence or conversion. However, it’s also worth noting that engagement can vary depending on platform algorithms, content type, and audience behaviour.

Some influencers with high reach may have passive audiences that still see and respond to brand messaging quietly, such as through link clicks or offline brand recall. Analytics should inform the final decision, not assumptions alone.

Professionalism and alignment with campaign timelines

Timeliness is another key expectation. Posting earlier than agreed was immediately labelled a concern. “They post the campaign a full day earlier than scheduled, red flag.”

Her reasoning is that campaigns are often synchronised across multiple influencers or aligned to product releases. Early posting disrupts strategy. That said, brands could also question whether their briefing and communication structures support clarity. If influencers repeatedly get timelines wrong, the issue may not always be with them.

Claiming a niche without showing it

Influencers who self-declare as lifestyle creators but share nothing beyond selfies also earned a red flag. “What are you influencing? You need to show us lifestyle so that we can borrow the tips here and there.”

The real question is whether their audience trusts their taste, not whether they constantly demonstrate it.

Past controversies and the ‘cancelled’ question

Interestingly, Miss Kithinji did not view “being cancelled” once as an automatic sign to avoid collaboration. “Sometimes people can cancel you for no reason. So, green flag.”

This is arguably where brands must tread most carefully. While undeserved backlash exists, controversies can linger in public memory.



For some brands, partnering with a previously criticised influencer may appear bold and supportive; for others, it may risk reputational harm. Due diligence and sentiment analysis are crucial here.

Creative control and edits

On matters of editing and control, she drew a firm distinction. Influencers refusing to revise their work was a red flag, yet insisting on complete client control was equally problematic. “Edit because the client knows what they want to achieve best.”

“But also, give the creator the chance to create because that is what they are good at.”

This is one of the most balanced takeaways. Successful campaigns are collaborations, not instruction manuals.



Brands that micromanage can suffocate creativity, while influencers who resist feedback can limit strategic messaging.

Payment expectations and incentives

Interestingly, Miss Kithinji supported influencers asking for payment before signing contracts or beginning work. “As an influencer, I would want to be paid in advance or even at least 50%.”

While many brands follow net payment cycles, upfront payment or at least deposits is standard in other creative industries.

Expecting influencers to deliver before compensation assumes they carry the financial risk, which can be exploitative. Similarly, she supported influencers asking for bonuses if content goes viral.

“If it went viral, it gave you more value. Appreciate them more.”

From a business standpoint, though, brands should set clear bonus agreements beforehand rather than negotiate after the fact.

The final grey area: Suggestive content

