Actress and entrepreneur Risper Faith has been unveiled as the new co-host of "Hello Mr. Right" Season 4, taking over from musician Diana Marua (Diana B), who held the role in the show’s previous season.

This comes amid Diana’s new song that has sparked mixed reviews from music fans.

The popular dating reality show, which airs on Rembo TV and Rembo Plus, will premiere its new season this weekend with Dr. Ofweneke returning as the main host.

StarTimes Media confirmed the shake-up at a press briefing, with Head of PR and Content Syndication Myke Mwai saying the addition of Risper Faith reflects the broadcaster’s continued investment in local talent and productions tailored for young audiences.

Risper Faith

Since its debut, Hello Mr. Right has rotated co-hosts alongside Dr. Ofweneke, including Diana B, Vera Sidika, and Shiks Kapyienga.

Risper Faith, best known for her appearances in Kenyan entertainment and her ventures as a businesswoman, said she intends to bring her own style to the show while building on the legacy of those who came before her.

“I feel honored to step into the shoes of amazing women who have co-hosted this show before me,” she said.

“I will use this platform not only to entertain but also to inspire and guide young people in navigating relationships and self-growth.”

Dr. Ofweneke welcomed his new co-host, describing her as a bold and vibrant personality who will inject fresh energy into the program.

Marriage coach Getrude Mungai, who also attended the event, said the upcoming season would focus on real conversations and relationship-building, adding that the show had previously resulted in lasting unions.

In one episode, Pulse Entertainment Desk report that a male contestant disclosed he had four children with different mothers and was seeking a fifth.

Hello Mr Right episode on October 28 ( Female contestant Gazelle questioning a man why he came to the show when he has 4 baby mamas already)

This revelation sparked intense discussions among the contestants, with some questioning his intentions and others expressing disbelief.

Relationship expert Getrude Mungai confronted him, challenging his choices and prompting a deeper conversation about relationship dynamics.

Diana's dynamic with Dr. Ofweneke added a lively energy to the show . Their playful banter and complementary hosting styles resonated with viewers, making each episode both entertaining and insightful.

Diana Releases New Song

Diana Marua has made a return to the music scene with her latest track, "Bibi Ya Tajiri", released on September 3, 2025.

This marks her comeback after a two-year hiatus since her debut single ,"Hatutaachana".

The new song has quickly gained attention, amassing over 300,000 views within its first day of release.

In this track, Diana Marua samples the late E-Sir’s classic hit "Saree," blending nostalgia with a modern twist.

Cover of Diana Marua's new song Bibi ya Tajiri

The song reflects her persona as "Bibi Ya Tajiri" (Wife of the Rich), inspired by her marriage to musician Bahati.

The music video features bold visuals, including scenes where she rips up photographs of prominent Kenyan rappers Khaligraph Jones and King Kaka, which has sparked discussions among fans and fellow artists.

Public Reaction and Controversy

The release has been met with mixed reactions. While some fans appreciate her boldness and the tribute to E-Sir, others have criticised her approach.

Notably, rapper VJ Patelo openly insulted the song, advising Diana to perform it privately for her husband.

In response, Diana humorously mocked Patelo's fashion choices, further fueling the online debate.

Despite the criticism, Diana has embraced the attention, using it to keep the conversation alive and maintain her presence in the public eye.

