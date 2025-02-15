TikTok unveils list of content creators to watch in 2025: Content they make & creativity

Social media giant, TikTok has released the list of content creators to watch in 2025, with Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria represented in the list.

The TikTok’s 2025 Discover List is the ultimate celebration of content creators on the platform, their remarkable impact, and their unique contributions across five categories, namely: Icons, Innovators, Foodies, Educators, and Originators.

Sub Saharan Africa has six content creators in the list with Roy Kanyi being the only Kenyan in the list.

Kanyi who is a tech enthusiast has curved a niche for himself in the complex world of gadgets and electronics was featured in the ‘Educator’ category.

TikTok acknowledged his outstanding ability to simplify “the complex world of gadgets and electronics” through his engaging and relatable content that empower his audience to make informed decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

His engaging, relatable content helps users make informed decisions on smartphones, televisions, and tech accessories, making him a go-to creator for tech education.

Nigeria had two content creators in the list with Ghana, South Africa and Tanzania having one each.

The dynamic duo of Thato Seth Mathobela (TitoM) and Bongani Kenneth Sibanyoni (Yuppe), popularly known as Titom +Yuppe under the ‘Originators’ category.

The pair has been harnessing the power of TikTok to take South African music global and has attracted millions of followers who appreciate their creativity.

Charity Ekezie from Nigeria was celebrated in the ‘Icon’ category with TikTok appreciating her use of humour to set the record straight on a wide range of issues and challenge misconceptions about the continent,

ADVERTISEMENT

Her fusion of comedy and education has captured an audience of over three million followers. From viral skits to global collaborations—including a video featuring Bill Gates—she has turned an inside joke into a global trend.

Food content creator Tosin Samuel (Tspicekitchen) made the cut in the ‘Culinary’ category alongside Ghana’s Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye (Chefabby).

Sports content creator Fanuel Masamaki, also known as Zerobrainer0 who hails from Tanzania who has been redefining the boundaries of creativity with a unique sense of humour also featured in TikTok’s 2025 Discover List under the Innovators category.

His signature beige blazer and comedic twist on football make his videos instantly recognisable. Fearlessly pushing creative boundaries, he continues to inspire millions. He was awarded the Sports Creator of the Year in the just concluded TikTok Creator Awards that took place in South Africa this month.”

TikTok carefully considers all content creators on the platform, selecting finalists based on their impact both on TikTok and in the real world and those celebrated have sparked trends, started meaningful conversations, showcased creativity, and fostered safe spaces for their communities.