Details of Eric Latiff, Janet Mbugua's set to air on NTV & Nation FM

Veteran journalists Eric Latiff and Janet Mbugua are set to co-host Fixing The Nation, a new morning show on NTV, Nation FM, and NMG’s digital platforms.



The show will premiere on Monday, February 3, airing every weekday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

‘Fixing The Nation’ replaces ‘Morning Fi’x, which was previously hosted by Mariam Bishar and Brian Aseli.

Speaking about the transition, Aseli confirmed that their last broadcast had already aired, making way for the new programme.

Mariam is now stepping into a bigger stage—one that is not just about conversations but also about accountability, impact, and real change.

The hosts: 'Eric Latiff, Janet Mbugua & Mariam Bishar

Janet Mbugua’s return to mainstream media comes after an eight-year hiatus. She previously worked as a prime-time news anchor at Citizen TV before leaving in 2017 to focus on personal projects and advocacy.



Her comeback is highly anticipated, with NMG’s Head of Broadcasting, Simaloi Dajom, praising her ability to engage audiences across multiple platforms.

“Janet brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of storytelling, which will be crucial in shaping the show’s impact,” Dajom stated.

Eric Latiff, who recently joined NMG on January 6, will be taking on his first major assignment with the media house. Latiff, known for hosting ‘The Situation Room’ on Spice FM, departed from Standard Media Group earlier this year.



His experience in political and current affairs discussions is expected to bring depth to the show’s conversations.

Mariam Bishar, who co-hosted ‘The Morning Fix’, will complete the trio. Bishar is recognised for her engaging and thought-provoking discussions, having also worked on The Great Debaters Contest and Homeboyz Radio.

What to expect from 'Fixing The Nation'