You know mi sipendi kukosana na watu. I'm always a vibe... There are things i wanted to do on every Mondays and the show also airs on Mondays. There are some training that I am undertaking or like three four months.

Kazi ya mtu lazimu uheshimu. Oga ndio anajua vision ya show yake... Mi nilipata ikiwa Kula Kula show. Obinna akaupgrade to now Obinna Show and am so happy for him.